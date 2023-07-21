Lynk Pharmaceuticals Announces First Atopic Dermatitis Patient Dosed with LNK01004 in Phase Ib Clinical Study

HANGZHOU, China, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lynk Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as 'Lynk Pharmaceuticals'), an innovative clinical stage company, announced that it has dosed the first patient with atopic dermatitis in a Phase Ib clinical trial of its innovative drug LNK01004.

The trial was designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetic characteristics and preliminary efficacy of LNK01004 ointment in Chinese patients with mild to moderate atopic dermatitis.

Atopic dermatitis is a chronic, pruritic, inflammatory skin disease characterized by dry skin, erythema, oozing, crusting, and lichenification. Itchiness is a hallmark of the disease and a major burden for patients and their families. There are as many as 390 million patients with atopic dermatitis worldwide, and about 50 million patients in China, most of whom are mild and moderate patients. Current treatments primarily focus on alleviating symptoms (itching and dermatitis), preventing exacerbation of disease, and minimizing treatment risks. LNK01004 ointment is a topical, skin-restricted JAK inhibitor, primarily acting on the skin with rapid onset of action and minimal systemic exposure, thereby avoiding potential safety concerns associated with systemic drug exposure. It has the potential to be a first-in-class treatment with skin-restricted properties. LNK01004 ointment has completed Phase I clinical trials in healthy subjects, demonstrating a good safety profile. Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of psoriasis are currently underway.

Dr. Henry Wu, Chief Development Officer of Lynk Pharmaceuticals, said, "Atopic dermatitis is a chronic disease with a protracted course of symptoms. LNK01004 ointment has shown promising efficacy in preclinical studies, and good safety results in the healthy volunteer study. We believe it has the potential to be a better treatment for patients with atopic dermatitis. We are actively advancing the clinical development of this program and look forward to its performance in patient trials."

About Lynk Pharmaceuticals:

Lynk Pharmaceuticals, a clinical stage company, was founded in 2018 by senior drug R&D experts and executives from Pfizer, Merck, and Johnson & Johnson. Lynk Pharmaceuticals is dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative drugs for the treatment of cancer, as well as immune and inflammatory diseases. Driven by a higher goal, Lynk Pharmaceuticals aims to be a market leader to address unmet medical demands by the development of innovative therapies. To date, Lynk Pharmaceuticals has independently developed several innovative new drugs and successfully completed a number of clinical studies. For more information about Lynk Pharmaceuticals, please visit: https://www.lynkpharma.com.

