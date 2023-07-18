The Independence Fund Launches Independence and Empowerment Campaign for Veterans and Their Families This July

Campaign To Focus on The Independence Fund's Revolutionary Track Chair Program

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Independence Fund , a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting our nation's veterans, today announced the launch of its new Independence and Empowerment Campaign this July. The campaign will focus on sharing stories of independence and empowerment for the Veteran community, highlighting The Independence Fund's revolutionary Track Chair program.

"Our Track Chair program , where we provide all-terrain, electronically-powered chairs to Veterans with mobility challenges, has become a signature initiative for The Independence Fund and represents everything we stand for," said Sarah Verardo, CEO of The Independence Fund. "The program is designed to provide these Veterans the freedom to explore and navigate the world, which enables them to regain their independence and experience life to the fullest. These chairs are specifically engineered for Veterans to overcome obstacles like sand, snow, and inclines, and join their families in access places previously thought out of reach."

During July's campaign, The Independence Fund will actively promote the Track Chair program to raise awareness about this life-changing initiative. The organization plans to work closely with local communities, Veteran support organizations, and corporate partners to identify more deserving Veterans who would benefit from the Track Chair program.

The Independence Fund's Track Chair program is for Veterans of all eras who have suffered a severe mobility loss from a service-connected catastrophic injury or illness.

Individuals and organizations are encouraged to visit The Independence Fund's website at www.independencefund.org and donate to support this campaign. By contributing to the Independence and Empowerment Campaign for July, individuals can help this transformative program provide Track Chairs to deserving Veterans and enable them to regain their independence.

About The Independence Fund:

The Independence Fund is a nonprofit organization that empowers wounded Veterans and their families through various programs and initiatives. Since its inception, The Independence Fund has strived to provide mobility solutions, adaptive sports opportunities, and other support services to Veterans across the United States. To learn more about The Independence Fund and its initiatives, please visit www.independencefund.org .

