Senmiao Technology Reports Fiscal 2023 Year-end Financial Results

CHENGDU, China, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Senmiao Technology Limited ("Senmiao") (Nasdaq: AIHS), a financing and servicing company focused on the online ride-hailing industry in China, as well as an operator of its own online ride-hailing platform, today announced financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023.

Fiscal 2023 Year-end Financial and Operating Highlights

Total revenues of $8.1 million from continuing operations, an increase of 64.5% from $4.9 million in the prior fiscal year, primarily as a result of increased operating lease revenues from automobile rentals and increased revenues from online ride-hailing platform services.

From October 23, 2020 , the date Senmiao launched its online ride-hailing platform, to March 31, 2023 , approximately 29.6 million rides were completed (including orders completed on the platform operated by Senmiao and orders completed on partner platforms, such as Xiehua and Anma) with fares paid by riders totaling $95.6 million . As of July 12, 2023 , Senmiao operated in 26 cities in China , including Chengdu , Changsha and Guangzhou .

Net loss from continuing operations improved to $3.8 million , compared to net loss of $5.6 million in the prior fiscal year, primarily due to the Company's cost-cutting initiatives that directly resulted in significantly lower selling, general and administrative expenses.

Management Commentary

Xi Wen, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of Senmiao, stated, "We were pleased with our financial performance in fiscal 2023, reporting a 64.5% increase in total revenues to $8.1 million and gross profit of $1.5 million, compared to a gross loss of $2.1 million in the prior fiscal year. As a result of our top line growth and effective cost-cutting initiatives, we narrowed bottom-line losses by 32.4% from fiscal 2022, enabling us to achieve positive cash flow from operating activities. Our strong top-line results were driven by operating lease revenues from automobile rentals more than doubling year over year and revenues from online ride-hailing platform services growing 39.2%. We have been focusing on growing these two businesses in recent years and are confident that we will continue to see positive momentum as China has moved away from its zero-COVID policy in a post-pandemic environment. Since the launch of our online ride-hailing business in October 2020, we have helped facilitate over 31.1 million rides in 26 cities as of May 2023. We expect to continue expanding our business partnerships as we look to enter potential new markets, exploring opportunities for new partner models and strengthening our presence in our strongest markets of Chengdu, Changsha and Guangzhou."

Financial Review

Revenues

Total revenues were $8.1 million for the year ended March 31, 2023, an increase of 64.5% from $4.9 million in the prior fiscal year. The increase was mainly due to a $1.7 million increase in operating lease revenues from automobile rentals and a $1.0 million increase in revenue contributions from online ride-hailing platform services.

During the year ended March 31, 2023, the automobile rental business generated operating lease revenues of $3.5 million, an increase of 100.5% from $1.7 million in the prior fiscal year, due to a significant increase in the number of automobiles leased. The online ride-hailing platform services business generated revenues of $3.7 million, an increase of 39.2% from $2.7 million in the prior fiscal year. The increase was primarily due to the significantly lower amount of incentives the Company paid to ride-hailing drivers who completed rides and earned income through its platform in the year ended March 31, 2023.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues decreased to $6.6 million for the year ended March 31, 2023, compared to $7.0 million in the prior fiscal year, primarily due to a decrease in direct expense and technical service fees for the online ride-hailing platform services business as a result of a decrease in the number of completed orders, partially offset by the increase in costs of automobiles under operating leases as a result of business expansion.

Gross Profit

Gross profit was $1.5 million for the year ended March 31, 2023, compared to gross loss of $2.1 million in the prior fiscal year. The change of $3.6 million was mainly due to the increase in profit in our online ride-hailing platform services and operating lease, partially offset by the gross loss of approximately $0.1 million from sales of automobiles.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

Selling, general and administrative expenses decreased 32.0% to $6.1 million for the year ended March 31, 2023, from $9.0 million in the prior fiscal year. The decrease was mainly attributable to the Company's implementation of initiatives to streamline expenses during the period, which resulted in a $0.9 million decrease in financial, legal and marketing consulting fees, a $0.7 million decrease in salary and employee benefit expenses, a $0.8 million decrease in advertising and promotion expenses for online ride-hailing platform services, and other expense reductions.

Net Loss from Continuing Operations

As a result of the foregoing, net loss from Senmiao's continuing operations for the year ended March 31, 2023, improved to $3.8 million, compared to net loss of $5.6 million in the prior fiscal year.

Loss per Share

Loss per diluted share for continuing operations for the year ended March 31, 2023, was approximately $0.43 based on a weighted average number of basic and diluted common stock of 7.2 million, compared to loss per diluted share of approximately $1.66 based on a weighted average number of basic and diluted common stock of 5.7 million in the prior fiscal year.

Financial Position

As of March 31, 2023, Senmiao had cash and cash equivalents of $1.6 million, compared to $1.2 million as of March 31, 2022. Total stockholders' equity was $4.4 million as of March 31, 2023, compared to $8.1 million as of March 31, 2022.

Additional information regarding Senmiao's results of operations for this annual period can be found in Senmiao's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on the date of this earnings release.

SENMIAO TECHNOLOGY LIMITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Expressed in U.S. dollars, except for the number of shares)





March 31,

March 31,



2023

2022











ASSETS











Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,610,090

$ 1,185,221 Accounts receivable, net, current portion



158,435



418,022 Accounts receivable, a related party



6,312



— Inventories



6,678



286,488 Finance lease receivables, net, current portion



146,114



314,264 Prepayments, other receivables and other assets, net



1,438,243



2,713,208 Due from related parties, current portion, net



1,488,914



682,335 Total current assets



4,854,786



5,599,538













Property and equipment, net



3,343,457



5,658,773













Other assets











Operating lease right-of-use assets, net



121,672



109,621 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net, related parties



92,916



515,906 Financing lease right-of-use assets, net



623,714



305,933 Intangible assets, net



774,324



959,551 Accounts receivable, net, noncurrent



—



69 Finance lease receivables, net, noncurrent



71,133



92,980 Due from a related party, noncurrent



3,640,206



6,635,746 Other non-current assets



716,407



— Total other assets



6,040,372



8,619,806













Total assets

$ 14,238,615

$ 19,878,117













LIABILITIES, MEZZANNIE EQUITY AND EQUITY











Current liabilities











Borrowings from a financial institution

$ 8,813

$ 145,542 Accounts payable



183,645



14,446 Advances from customers



148,188



120,629 Accrued expenses and other liabilities



3,377,507



2,444,367 Due to related parties and affiliates



8,667



11,682 Operating lease liabilities



60,878



50,177 Operating lease liabilities - related parties



143,462



330,781 Financing lease liabilities



264,052



304,557 Derivative liabilities



501,782



2,215,204 Current liabilities - discontinued operations



487,829



528,426 Total current liabilities



5,184,823



6,165,811













Other liabilities











Operating lease liabilities, non-current



83,485



47,910 Operating lease liabilities, non-current - related parties



42,247



226,896 Financing lease liabilities, non-current



388,064



1,376 Deferred tax liability



42,930



46,386 Total other liabilities



556,726



322,568













Total liabilities



5,741,549



6,488,379

SENMIAO TECHNOLOGY LIMITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED) (Expressed in U.S. dollars, except for the number of shares)









March 31,



March 31,





2023



2022













Commitments and contingencies

























Mezzanine Equity











Series A convertible preferred stock (par value $1,000 per share, 5,000 shares authorized; 1,641

and 5,000 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022, respectively)



269,386



820,799













Stockholders' equity











Common stock (par value $0.0001 per share, 500,000,000 shares authorized; 7,743,040 and

6,186,783 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022, respectively)

*



773



618 Additional paid-in capital



43,355,834



42,803,045 Accumulated deficit



(37,715,294)



(34,601,545) Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(1,247,099)



(109,454) Total Senmiao Technology Limited stockholders' equity



4,394,214



8,092,664













Non-controlling interests



3,833,466



4,476,275













Total equity



8,227,680



12,568,939













Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and equity

$ 14,238,615

$ 19,878,117



























*Giving retroactive effect to the 1-for-10 reverse stock split effected on April 6, 2022

SENMIAO TECHNOLOGY LIMITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (Expressed in U.S. dollars, except for the number of shares)







For the Year Ended

March 31,







2023



2022

Revenues













Revenues



$ 7,738,394



$ 4,913,102

Revenues, a related party





344,120





—

Total revenues





8,082,514





4,913,102





















Cost of revenues

















Cost of revenues





(6,080,097)





(7,001,297)

Cost of revenues, a related party





(509,904)





—

Total cost of revenues





(6,590,001)





(7,001,297)





















Gross profit (loss)





1,492,513





(2,088,195)





















Operating expenses

















Selling, general and administrative expenses





(6,142,447)





(9,035,142)

Provision for doubtful accounts, net of recovery





(1,487,889)





(235,279)

Impairments of inventories





(3,085)





(60,398)

Impairments of long-lived assets and goodwill





—





(142,974)

Total operating expenses





(7,633,421)





(9,473,793)





















Loss from operations





(6,140,908)





(11,561,988)





















Other income (expense)

















Other income (expense), net





664,001





(107,444)

Interest expense





—





(5,893)

Interest expense on finance leases





(25,675)





(55,844)

Change in fair value of derivative liabilities





1,711,889





6,951,482

Issuance cost incurred for issuing series A convertible preferred stock





—





(821,892)

Total other income, net





2,350,215





5,960,409





















Loss before income taxes





(3,790,693)





(5,601,579)





















Income tax expense





—





(4,566)





















Net loss from continuing operations





(3,790,693)





(5,606,145)





















Discontinued operations:

















Loss from discontinued operations, net of applicable income taxes





—





(2,747,209)

Net gain from deconsolidation of VIEs - discontinued operations





—





10,975,101

Gain from discontinued operations





—





8,227,892





















Net (loss) income





(3,790,693)





2,621,747





















Net loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interests from continuing operations





676,944





(3,872,645)

Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests from discontinued operations





—





714,274





















Net loss attributable to the Company's stockholders



$ (3,113,749)



$ (536,624)





















Net (loss) income



$ (3,790,693)



$ 2,621,747























SENMIAO TECHNOLOGY LIMITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (CONTINUED) (Expressed in U.S. dollars, except for the number of shares)









For the Year Ended March 31,







2023



2022



Other comprehensive (loss) income















Foreign currency translation adjustment



(1,103,510)



64,470





















Comprehensive income (loss)



(4,894,203)



2,686,217



Less: Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests



(642,809)



3,142,520





















Total comprehensive loss attributable to stockholders



(4,251,394)



(456,303)





















Weighted average number of common stock



















Basic and diluted*





7,195,781





5,726,997

























Earnings (loss) per share - basic and diluted*



















Continuing operations



$ (0.43)



$ (1.66)



Discontinued operations





—





1.56



Net loss per share - basic and diluted*



$ (0.43)



$ (0.10)





























*Giving retroactive effect to the 1-for-10 reverse stock split effected on April 6, 2022

SENMIAO TECHNOLOGY LIMITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Expressed in U.S. dollars, except for the number of shares)





For the Years Ended March 31,



2023

2022 Cash Flows from Operating Activities:











Net income (loss)

$ (3,790,693)

$ 2,621,747 Net income from discontinued operations



—



8,227,892 Net loss from continuing operations



(3,790,693)



(5,606,145) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:











Depreciation of property and equipment



1,095,518



956,400 Stock compensation expense



—



653,000 Issuance cost incurred for issuing series A convertible preferred stock



—



821,892 Amortization of right-of-use assets



711,630



955,443 Amortization of intangible assets



184,215



160,831 Provision for doubtful accounts, net of recovery



1,487,889



235,279 Impairments of inventories



3,085



60,398 Impairments of long-lived assets and goodwill



—



142,974 Gain on disposal of equipment



(452,522)



— Change in fair value of derivative liabilities



(1,711,889)



(6,951,482) Change in operating assets and liabilities











Accounts receivable



224,673



4,456 Accounts receivable, a related party



(6,327)



— Inventories



316,139



(260,464) Finance lease receivables



258,932



634,103 Prepayments, other receivables and other assets



1,046,465



28,254 Accounts payable



170,703



(31,434) Advances from customers



36,911



6,678 Accrued expenses and other liabilities



1,170,510



(377,965) Operating lease liabilities



(53,620)



(240,051) Operating lease liabilities - related parties



(133,782)



(228,281) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities from continuing operations



557,837



(9,036,114) Net cash used in operating activities from discontinued operations



—



(123,167) Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities



557,837



(9,159,281)













Cash Flows from Investing Activities:











Purchases of property and equipment



(1,151,076)



(3,223,992) Cash proceed from disposal of long-lived assets



1,498,024



— Purchases of intangible assets



(26,420)



(141,730) Cash released upon termination of a VIE



—



(193) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities from continuing operations



320,528



(3,365,915) Net cash used in investing activities from discontinued operations



—



(111,210) Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Investing Activities



320,528



(3,477,125)

SENMIAO TECHNOLOGY LIMITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (CONTINUED) (Expressed in U.S. dollars, except for the number of shares)





For the Years Ended March 31,



2023

2022 Cash Flows from Financing Activities:











Net proceeds from issuance of common stock in registered direct offering



—



5,771,053 Net proceeds from issuance of common stock upon warrants exercised



—



22,015 Net proceeds from issuance of series A convertible preferred stock and warrants in a

private placement offering



—



4,369,937 Borrowings from a financial institution



—



183,390 Repayments to related parties and affiliates



—



(117,761) Repayments from related parties and affiliates



144,151



— Repayments of current borrowings from financial institutions



(125,840)



(39,613) Principal payments of finance lease liabilities



(392,145)



(433,611) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities from continuing operations



(373,834)



9,755,410 Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities



(373,834)



9,755,410













Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents



(79,662)



(381,858)













Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents



424,869



(3,262,854) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the year



1,185,221



4,448,075 Cash and cash equivalents, end of the year

$ 1,610,090

$ 1,185,221













Supplemental Cash Flow Information











Cash paid for interest expense

$ —

$ 5,893 Cash paid for income tax

$ —

$ —













Non-cash Transaction in Investing and Financing Activities











Recognition of other receivables from Jinkailong upon deconsolidation

$ —

$ 7,298,208 Recognition of right-of-use assets and lease liabilities

$ 917,687

$ 273,555 Recognition of right-of-use assets and lease liabilities, related parties

$ 121,742

$ 181,620 Termination of right-of use assets and lease liabilities

$ 47,438

$ — Termination of right-of use assets and lease liabilities, related parties

$ 302,010

$ — Cashless exercise of November 2021 Investor warrants into common stock

$ 1,533

$ — Allocation of fair value of derivative liabilities for issuance of common stock

$ —

$ 7,932,341 Allocation of fair value of derivative liabilities to additional paid in capital upon

warrants exercised

$ —

$ 45,674 Acquisition of XXTX'S minority interest with issuance of common stock at fair value

$ —

$ 1,972,717

