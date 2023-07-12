NICOLAS CAGE'S RETIREMENT IS NOT QUITE WORKING OUT AS HE HAD IMAGINED. "THE RETIREMENT PLAN" HITS THEATERS AUGUST 25

NEW YORK, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Falling Forward Films and Productivity Media announce the release of "The Retirement Plan" starring Nicolas Cage ('Face/Off,' 'Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent,' 'National Treasure'), Ashley Greene ('The Twilight Saga,' 'Aftermath'), and Ron Perlman ('Hellboy,' 'The Baker,' 'Aliens 3') exclusively in theaters August 25.

When Ashley (Ashley Greene) and her young daughter Sarah (Thalia Campbell) get caught up in a criminal enterprise that puts their lives at risk, she turns to the only person who can help – her estranged father Matt (Nicolas Cage), a retired beach bum. Their reunion is fleeting as they are soon tracked down by crime boss Donnie (Jackie Earle Haley) and his lieutenant (Ron Perlman). But the bad guys are about to get more than they bargained for because Matt is not the wacky character he appears to be.

"The Retirement Plan" features a star-studded cast that also includes Jackie Earle Haley ('A Nightmare on Elm Street,' 'Watchmen,' 'Shutter Island'), Joel David Moore ('Avatar Series,' 'Dodgeball'), Grace Byers ('The Blackening,' TV's 'Empire') and Ernie Hudson ('Ghostbusters,' 'The Crow,' TV's 'Quantum Leap'). "The Retirement Plan" is directed by Tim Brown ('Buckley's Chance' starring Bill Nighy, 'The Cradle').

"I am thrilled to be working with Falling Forward and Productivity Media on the theatrical release of this film," says director Tim Brown. "I'm super grateful to Nic and the rest of the cast, and being able to watch this film in theaters is a childhood dream come true."

The official artwork and trailer for the film releases today, offering a peek at the unexpected twists that await. To watch the trailer, click HERE .

"This film is destined to be another classic Nic Cage action comedy," says Scott Kennedy, President of Falling Forward Films. "We are big supporters of the theatrical experience and there is nothing better than to have the audience experience the laughter and the thrills of 'The Retirement Plan' on the big screen."

Radiant International Films will also be handling the foreign sales.

"The Retirement Plan" is set for release in North America on August 25.

ABOUT PRODUCTIVITY MEDIA

Established in 2012 by William G. Santor, Andrew Chang-Sang and John Hills, Productivity Media develops, co-produces and finances high-quality original film, TV and digital content for the global marketplace. Productivity Media is a top destination for storytellers across all media platforms and recently announced its partnership with Wind Sun Sky Entertainment, which includes the adaptation of the hit Roblox game "Creatures of Sonaria." Productivity Media is headquartered in Toronto with offices in Los Angeles, London and Vancouver.

ABOUT FALLING FORWARD FILMS

Falling Forward Films is a leader in independent film marketing and distribution. Formed by industry executives, with a combined 35-plus years of experience, who have collectively worked on well over 350 theatrically released films, Falling Forward Films and their passionate love of film and the industry as a whole, are a "filmmaker-friendly" company that endeavors to continue to bring creative and innovative content to the world.

ABOUT RADIANT FILMS INTERNATIONAL

Founded by industry veteran Mimi Steinbauer, Radiant Films International is a global film sales agency focusing on mainstream and independent theatrical features and specialized television programming in the international marketplace. Among Radiant's slate of films are Radiant Films' current slate includes horror comedy Borderline directed by Cocaine Bear scribe Jimmy Warden and starring Samara Weaving (Ready or Not), Ray Nicholson (Promising Young Woman), and Eric Dane (TV's "Euphoria"), action thriller UNIT 234 directed by Andy Tennant (Fool's Gold) and starring Don Johnson (Knives Out), Jack Huston (House of Gucci), and Isabelle Fuhrman (Orphan franchise), the action thriller The Baker starring Ron Perlman (Hellboy franchise) and Harvey Keitel (Pulp Fiction), and many more.

