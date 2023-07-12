Hive & Colony Combines Class and Comfort for Summer Travels

Premier custom menswear clothier offers range of styles to help build sophisticated vacation wardrobes

MIAMI, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, menswear brand Hive & Colony is offering both wearable and refined pieces for the man on the go looking to elevate his summer style. In July and August, men across the country are on the hunt for sophisticated yet comfortable clothing that fits today's trends. Hive & Colony is the destination for the well-dressed man looking to maintain or boost his personal summer style and remain free from heavy, stiff fabrics that don't agree with the standard high temperatures.

"For most of our clientele, July and August are filled with trips across the country or even the globe, and it can be a tall task to pull together wearable and one-of-a-kind looks for all the trips on the calendar," said Mche Montgomery, Director of Store Operations at Hive & Colony. "When guests walk into our store, our personal stylists are eager to meet them, walk through their upcoming summer plans, and share Hive & Colony's offerings to help piece together a wardrobe that fits each occasion."

Hive & Colony's selection of lightweight materials will have customers suited up for all their summer plans. The most popular fabric selections for summer are linen and bamboo due to their lightweight, breathable properties, perfect for warmer weather. For the less formal summer occasions, Hive & Colony offers elevated pieces to achieve the same intentionality and effort in those everyday looks. For laid-back days relaxing by the pool or on the beach, Hive & Colony has clients covered with their elevated swimwear selection. The brand also offers a performance collection comprised of tailored shorts and shirts made with natural stretch fabrics to incorporate into the well-dressed man's everyday wardrobe. Common summer clothing such as shorts, swimwear, loafers, and sneakers can often feel simple compared to the thoughtful looks crafted for the cooler months, but pair these custom pieces with any of Hive & Colony's hand-crafted Italian accessories such as a braided leather belt or suede espadrilles for an everyday summer look that stands out.

To start building a custom summer wardrobe, step into one of Hive & Colony's experiential showrooms across the country to connect with an expert personal stylist. Visit https://www.hiveandcolony.com/ to explore their Summer 2023 Collection, locate the nearest showroom, and begin the bespoke process.

About Hive & Colony

From the streets of Manhattan to its first showroom in Boston, Hive & Colony has pollinated its vision of redefined menswear from coast to coast. Through the utilization of 1,000+ rich materials and 3D measurement technology, Hive & Colony has tailored a custom shopping experience as unique as it is luxurious. Sophistication is never sacrificed through Hive & Colony's array of hand-crafted Italian accessories or custom suits and tuxedos. To book an individualized experience at a showroom visit hiveandcolony.com or follow on Instagram at @hiveandcolony .

