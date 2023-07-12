AI LEAGUE MOBILE GAME ARRIVES ON IOS IN TIME FOR FIFA WOMEN'S WORLD CUP 2023™

AFTER SUCCESSFUL OPEN BETA LAUNCH WITH OVER 50,000 DOWNLOADS ON ANDROID, FUTUREVERSE'S "SMART FOOTBALL" GAME IS NOW AVAILABLE ON ALL MOBILE DEVICES

AUCKLAND, New Zealand and TĀMAKI MAKAURAU, New Zealand and AOTEAROA, New Zealand, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AI League, the first-ever "smart football" game, arrives today on iOS following a successful open beta launch on Android, which resulted in over 50,000 downloads in the first three months. AI League's arrival on iOS coincides with a branding update themed for FIFA's Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™ tournament. AI League, which utilizes leading metaverse artificial intelligence protocol Altered State Machine , in cooperation with FIFA, takes a massive step forwards for AI driven games, with players acting as coach and owner of their own AI team. To play the game and to learn more, watch the game trailer here and visit www.fifaworldcupaileague.com

FIFA AI LEAGUE (PRNewswire)

AI League's open beta went live in April on Android, following a user experience launched for the FIFA World Cup 2022™ in Qatar last year. The AI-powered football strategy game has undergone extensive testing and quality assurance, receiving overwhelmingly positive feedback regarding its app quality, gameplay, and overall entertainment value. The game's iOS debut coincides with the upcoming FIFA Women's World Cup™ - which takes place this year in Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand, where Futureverse's headquarters are based.

HOW TO PLAY : AI League is a 4-on-4 casual football game, played between multiple AI-controlled characters, with player input at fun and tactical moments. Players act as the coach and owner of their AI teams, with each AI footballer given unique AI traits that define their strengths and weaknesses.

AI League's FIFA Women's World Cup™ 2023 season runs alongside the main game, offering time-limited gameplay and a separate leaderboard. In addition to the game's original playing fields set in stylized streetball locations around the world, from Paris to Rio, Yaoundé to Seoul - the new rebrand introduces arenas and outfit items unique to the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023™ to enhance the overall player experience.

"As a female founder, it's incredibly exciting to have the opportunity to align our technology with the prolific growth of women's football. We had an overwhelmingly positive response to the Open Beta launch of AI League, and we're now thrilled to bring the game to iOS alongside the FIFA Women's World Cup™" says Co-Founder of Futureverse, Shara Senderoff. "We see our cooperation with FIFA and the creation of AI League as a revolutionary moment for casual AI sports games."

About Futureverse

Futureverse is a leader in revolutionary AI and metaverse technologies that enable open, scalable, and interoperable apps, games and experiences. Futureverse maintains one of the largest digital collectible communities in the world and has amassed an expansive cultural footprint within the metaverse space and beyond through strategic partnerships with the world's leading IP and brands. For more information, visit futureverse.com ( https://futureverse.com/ )

About FIFA

FIFA exists to govern football and to develop the game around the world. Since 2016, the organization has been fast evolving into a body that can more effectively serve our game for the benefit of the entire world.

