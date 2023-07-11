Self Esteem Brands Welcomes Anytime France as Newest Anytime Fitness Master Franchisee

France becomes latest country in the Anytime Fitness global footprint of franchise fitness clubs

WOODBURY, Minn., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Self Esteem Brands (SEB), the parent company of a global portfolio of fitness, health and wellness franchise brands, has announced that Anytime France SARL has joined Anytime Fitness as its latest master franchisee.

"With the general recovery of the fitness market in France, the moment is right; we are well placed to bring the Anytime Fitness brand here as we accelerate our growth across the European landscape," said Sander van den Born, executive vice president of international, Self Esteem Brands. "Working with two exceptional, experienced Anytime Fitness club owners, we are proud to know the brand will play an active role in helping the people of France on their personal health and well-being journeys."

Anytime France is owned by Benoit Hanssen and Matt Burgess, who successfully operate Anytime Fitness clubs across Italy. Anytime France will open and operate Anytime Fitness clubs across Paris, Ile-de-France, Auvergne, Rhone-Alpes, Provence-Alpes, and Cote d'Azur. Specific locations, counts and opening dates will be announced in the near future.

"We're excited to bring the biggest global fitness brand to France," Burgess said. "Coupled with our learnings from neighboring market Italy, and the addition of the local French flavor to the U.S. model, we are confident in our plans for growth, enabling the people of France to meet their fitness and well-being goals."

With France, Self Esteem Brands will now have Anytime Fitness clubs operating in 41 countries and territories around the globe.

About Anytime Fitness

Anytime Fitness is the largest and fastest-growing fitness brand in the world, averaging 300 new clubs per year while serving nearly 5 million members at more than 5,100 clubs in more than 40 countries and territories and on all seven continents. Open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, Anytime Fitness delivers personalized and affordable health and wellness training, coaching, nutrition, and recovery guidance for our members – in the club, in their homes, in their pockets, wherever they are and anytime they need it. All franchised clubs are individually owned and operated, and members have access to any Anytime Fitness club worldwide. For more information, visit www.anytimefitness.com.

About Self Esteem Brands

Headquartered in Woodbury, Minnesota, USA, Self Esteem Brands is the world's largest health and wellness franchisor, and is the parent company to Anytime Fitness, Basecamp Fitness, The Bar Method, and Waxing the City. With the mission to improve self-esteem around the globe, Self Esteem Brands, through its suite of health and wellness brands, has more than 5,500 operating locations across all seven continents. Additionally, Self Esteem Brands is the owner of Stronger U Nutrition, Healthy Contributions, and Provision Security. For more information on Self Esteem Brands and its various franchise opportunities, please visit https://sebrands.com/.

