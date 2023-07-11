Highland Electric Fleets Appoints Evelyn Krasnow as Vice President of Marketing, Expanding its Suite of Sustainability and Transportation Experts

Former Fernish and Bird marketing executive joins Highland to drive brand growth in the electric vehicle industry

BEVERLY, Mass., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Highland Electric Fleets, the leading provider of fleet electrification-as-a-service, announced today it has hired Evelyn Krasnow as its new Vice President of Marketing. Bringing more than 20 years of marketing expertise with top-tier brands, Krasnow will guide the development and growth of Highland's brand in the electric fleet services space, along with overseeing its corporate storytelling and strategic marketing efforts to drive and sustain stakeholder engagement.

Prior to joining Highland, Krasnow served as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) at Los Angeles-based startup Fernish, a sustainable home furnishing company, providing strategic direction that led the furniture rental business into new markets. Before that, Krasnow spearheaded Bird's global transportation marketing efforts serving as its Senior Director of Global Marketing, where she successfully transformed its brand perception for the rideshare industry and played a key role in launching the company's first consumer products globally.

"With so much focus on the energy transition right now, Highland's mission in making school bus electrification affordable and accessible to communities across the North American region is incredibly important," said Evelyn Krasnow, Vice President of Marketing at Highland Electric Fleets. "I'm delighted to be a member of this brilliant and innovative team and look forward to helping the company sustain its position as a leader in the electrification market while making a positive impact on the world."

Now, Krasnow will continue her work in the sustainability and transportation industries, driving brand awareness of Highland's business offerings and services, and electrification expertise.

"We couldn't be more excited to bring Evelyn on board as her marketing and brand expertise is exactly what we need at this stage of our company's growth," said Duncan McIntyre, CEO & Founder at Highland Electric Fleets. "Evelyn's background in developing and leading impactful marketing initiatives and campaigns at other top-tier brands is commendable and will certainly help us get to the next level."

About Highland Electric Fleets

Highland Electric Fleets is the leading provider of Electrification-as-a-Service for school districts, governments, and fleet operators in North America. Founded in 2019, Highland offers a unique suite of products that make it simple and affordable to upgrade to electric fleets today. Active in 30 states and Canada, Highland is responsible for the first use of electric school buses in a commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) program and the largest electric school bus project in the United States to date. To learn more, visit www.highlandfleets.com.

