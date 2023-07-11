The Tour Will Take the Legendary Group to Thirteen Additional Cities in the United States

TICKETS WILL BE ON PRE-SALE STARTING WEDNESDAY, JULY 12TH AND GO ON PUBLIC SALE STARTING FRIDAY, JULY 14TH.

MIAMI, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Loud And Live, the South Florida-based entertainment, marketing and media company, announced today that, due to its overwhelming success, the tour of the legendary group Gipsy Kings featuring Tonino Baliardo has been extended through November of this year. The "Renaissance" tour, which started in April, has visited over fifteen cities in the US and Canada. Today, it was revealed that the renowned band, which has sold more than 20 million albums worldwide, has won two GRAMMY® Awards, in a career that spans more than 30 years, will take the stage in thirteen additional cities starting on Wednesday, October 25th in Tucson, Arizona, finishing in Greensboro, North Carolina on Sunday, November 12th.

GIPSY KINGS FEATURING TONINO BALIARDO RENAISSANCE TOUR ROUTING (PRNewswire)

GIPSY KINGS FEATURING TONINO BALIARDO ANNOUNCE NEW DATES FOR THEIR "RENAISSANCE" TOUR

The Renaissance Tour coincides with the latest release of their new album of the same name, their first in eight years, which is being hailed as "an album full of gypsy passion and tradition drawn from true gypsy life."

Tickets for these dates will be on pre-sale beginning Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at 10 AM (Local Time) and on sale for the general public on Friday, July 14 at 10 AM (Local Time). For information on ticket sales visit: www.toninobaliardo.com.

Renaissance Tour Schedule

DATE CITY ST VENUE Wednesday, October 25, 2023 TUCSON AZ Linda Ronstadt Music Hall Thursday, October 26, 2023 EL PASO TX Abraham Chavez Theater Saturday, October 28, 2023 MCALLEN TX McAllen Performing Arts Center Sunday, October 29, 2023 HOUSTON TX Arena Theater Tuesday, October 31, 2023 AUSTIN TX Moody Theater Wednesday, November 1, 2023 DALLAS TX Majestic Theater Monday, October 30, 2023 San Antonio TX Tobin Center Saturday, November 4, 2023 NASHVILLE TN TPAC-Andrew Jackson Hall Tuesday, November 7, 2023 HARTFORD CT Mortensen Hall Wednesday, November 8, 2023 WASHINGTON DC DAR Constitutional Hall Friday, November 10, 2023 CHARLOTTE NC Ovens Auditorium Saturday, November 11, 2023 NORTH CHARLESTON SC North Charleston Performing Arts Center Sunday, November 12, 2023 GREENBORO NC Steve Tanger Center

About Loud And Live:

An Entertainment, Marketing, Media & Live Events Company, Loud And Live performs at the intersection of music, sports, lifestyle and content development. Headquartered in Miami with additional offices in San Francisco, Puerto Rico, Mexico and Spain, Loud And Live is driven by its passion to create engaging experiences for global audiences.

(PRNewsfoto/Loud and Live) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Loud and Live, Inc.