Bear Naked Granola Celebrates National Nude Day with First-Ever "Bare" Necessities to Help Hikers Find Naked-Friendly Trails via Gaia App

Fan-favorite granola brand is also selling a limited-edition hiker's belt to help strategically cover up those who dare to be bare, so they never have to worry about leaving their granola at home

CHICAGO, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bear Naked is setting out to help those who enjoy hiking the way nature intended – in the nude. These "bare" hikers are often unsure of the rules when it comes to determining which trails to traverse. That's why this Friday, July 14th, 2023 on National Nude Day, Bear Naked is providing the "bare" necessities for hikers via the Gaia app and offering a special hiking accessory that hikers aren't going to want to leave home without. Hikers everywhere will be able to use the Gaia GPS app to review which of their 300+ trails are either friendly or not friendly for naked hikers to help point them in the right direction.

For added fuel, the brand has created a special hiker's belt that covers you with a bag of strategically placed Bear Naked Granola – arguably the most deliciously stylish accessory of this hiking season. Hikers can purchase this Bear Naked Belt at www.BearNakedTrails.com for $23.07 for a limited time.

*Hike naked at your own risk. Bear Naked does not encourage or make any claims about the legality of hiking naked and is not responsible for naked injuries or complaints. You are responsible for complying with laws, rules, and guidelines in the area where you're hiking.

Participating hikers can get Bear Naked as they hit these trails, all while fueling up on their favorite granola flavors, like Peanut Butter and Cacao & Cashew Butter. They can chronicle their journeys of reviewing trails on social using #HikeBearNaked and #GetBearNaked, encouraging others to get out there and do the same.

"Every year, hikers across the country embark on these hikes to get as close to nature as possible," said Sadie Garcia, Senior Director of Brand Marketing, Bear Naked. "Connecting with nature is at the core of our company, and to help them along the way, we want to make sure they know which trails are friendly, and that they have something to bring along their favorite trail snack."

Popular climber and video creator, Noah Kane, also said, "For me, nothing feels better than being your absolute true self in nature and in the mountains. Now with my Bear Naked belt, I can be close to nature while keeping my snacks close."

Bear Naked is also introducing two new granola flavors, and two elevated versions of old classics to help sustain any adventure hikers embark on. With ingredients this good, there's nothing to hide:

NEW Oats & Honey: A new take on an old classic, this granola has layered flavors of toasted almonds and coconut, with a hint of ginger. NEW Hazelnut Dark Chocolate Chunk: A chocolate lover's delight, this granola has indulgent chunks of fair-trade dark chocolate, roasted hazelnuts and almond slices as well as crunchy clusters packed with creamy chocolate. The Vanilla Almond Crunch and Triple Berry Crunch have also been elevated to include larger, crunchy toasted clusters and more wholesome inclusions of nuts and fruits.

About Bear Naked

Bear Naked offers a full line of granolas made with delicious, premium ingredients. Launched in 2002, we're passionate about pushing the boundaries by creating great-tasting foods to satisfy cravings and feed your adventures. Bear Naked is a nationally-recognized brand, available across the U.S. For more information, please visit www.BearNaked.com.





