Schneider Electric and Citizens Energy Corporation Receive Top Project of the Year Award from Environment + Energy Leader

Organizations recognized for state-of-the-art technology delivering on sustainability, energy efficiency and resiliency

Microgrid provides added resilience to ensure critical care and services for community during a power outage

BOSTON, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, the global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, together with Citizens Energy Corporation, a Boston-based non-profit energy company, today announced they have been honored with the prestigious Project of the Year Award in the Environment + Energy Leader Awards program. This accolade recognizes their joint development of a one-of-a-kind microgrid for the Daughters of Mary of Immaculate Conception Campus in New Britain, Connecticut. It is a leading example in energy or environmental management and honors the exemplary work of both organizations to transform the 137-acre campus into a groundbreaking renewable energy hub.

Schneider Electric and Citizens Energy Corporation Receive Top Project of the Year for joint development of a one-of-a-kind microgrid for the Daughters of Mary of Immaculate Conception Campus in New Britain, Connecticut. (PRNewswire)

The community was increasingly challenged to deliver much-needed social services and senior care through emergencies that threaten the local electric grid. The groundbreaking project uses clean energy sources to provide essential backup power, while reducing the community's environmental footprint.

"To be recognized by Environment + Energy Leader for this incredible project with Citizens Energy Corporation is a significant achievement that demonstrates resiliency as a pillar of sustainability," said Don Wingate, Vice President of Microgrids at Schneider Electric. "Working together to develop innovative solutions that help critical institutions provide much-needed services in emergency situations is something we will continue to invest in, time and time again."

The microgrid, which was built without any up-front costs for Daughters of Mary, improves resiliency at their facilities during emergencies. It serves four standalone critical facilities on the Daughters of Mary campus and ensures reliable, efficient, renewable power is continuously available. The four systems can operate collectively or individually, also known as "island mode", allowing operations near normal capacity separate from the electric grid for extended periods during power outages. The project is the state of Connecticut's first microgrid capable of operating on 100% renewable energy around the clock in island mode.

"We are proud to celebrate this massive feat for renewables," said Joseph P. Kennedy III, President of Citizens Energy Corporation. "This company was founded to be a change maker. Not only are we making life's basic necessities more affordable, but we are building the clean energy projects that others only talk about. This may be the first of its kind, but it won't be the last."

"We, the Daughters of Mary, are so honored and pleased to play a role in such an important and viable environmental issue," said Mother Mary Janice Zdunczyk. "Our critical facilities are 100% resilient and are not only helping the environment, but they are providing our organization cost savings. A true win-win scenario."

Two local Connecticut companies, Ecosolar Installations and Associated Real Estate Services, played instrumental roles throughout the development cycle. Ecosolar also served as the primary construction lead. Both companies continue to support the project.

The outstanding qualities and remarkable achievements of the Daughters of Mary microgrid project captivated the attention of the program's distinguished panel of judges. One judge remarked, "This is a wonderful example of an environment project that clearly meets the 3 legs of sustainability – people, profit, planet." This affirms the exceptional impact and excellence of the Daughters of Mary microgrid project in driving sustainability and energy efficiency.

Environment + Energy Leader Awards commend excellence in products and projects that deliver significant energy and environmental benefits.

Sarah Roberts, Co-President of E+E Leader, emphasized the rigorous selection process, stating, "This year's entrants had to surpass an exceptionally high bar to qualify for an award, thanks to a seasoned and discerning judging panel as well as stringent judging criteria."

About the Environment + Energy Leader Awards:

For over a decade, the Environment + Energy Leader Awards have celebrated excellence in the world of environmental, sustainability and energy management. Award recipients are acknowledged as industry leaders, and featuring a Top Project or Top Product of the Year Award badge signifies their outstanding contributions. Companies seeking sustainable and energy management solutions trust that E+E Product of the Year Award winners offer a comprehensive array of vetted products to guide their decision-making. Project of the Year Award winners exemplify how sustainability and energy management projects can successfully enhance the profitability of other companies.

About Citizens Energy

Citizens Energy Corporation is a Boston-based, not-for-profit energy company founded by former U.S. Rep. Joseph P. Kennedy II. Under his leadership, Citizens Energy has compiled a 40-plus-year history of channeling revenues from successful energy ventures in oil, natural gas, electricity trading, energy efficiency and conservation, transmission, wind power, solar arrays, energy storage and microgrids to programs that help the poor. The mission is to make life's basic necessities more affordable to those in need. www.citizensenergy.com

About Schneider Electric

Schneider's purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On. Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.

We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values. www.se.com

