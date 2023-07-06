Henry Repeating Arms Donates Over $1 Million for Silver Anniversary

Gunmaker's charitable branch, Guns for Great Causes, aims to give back and balance the

narrative about firearm manufacturers

RICE LAKE, Wis., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Last year, Henry Repeating Arms Founder & CEO Anthony Imperato pledged to donate $1 million through its Guns for Great Causes charitable arm to celebrate the company's twenty-fifth year in business. Today, Henry Repeating Arms, one of the country's leading firearms manufacturers and a world leader in the lever action category, is proud to announce its fully honored pledge, with over 30 different organizations receiving donations totaling $1,037,500 since June 2022.

"I am most proud of being able to look back on the last twenty-five years of business and say with conviction that we were able to make a positive difference in the lives of others," Imperato said. "More often than not, our industry is vilified and left with a perpetual black eye by the media. We, however, are determined to continue leading the charge in counteracting that narrative by showing how much positive impact we have as responsible corporate citizens."

The primary focus of the company's Guns for Great Causes initiative is pediatric cancer care, which it addressed with over $200,000 in donations. In addition, Henry Repeating Arms manages an ongoing program to provide financial relief to individual families of sick children going through treatments by creating, donating, and selling limited edition runs of custom engraved rifles and presenting the family with 100% of the sales. This program recently raised over $40,000 for the family of 14-year-old Jack Troxel of Vancouver, Washington, who was diagnosed with brain cancer.

Military veteran organizations received a total of $375,000 from the silver anniversary campaign, including the nation's largest, like the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars, and those specifically providing aid to the wounded and families of the fallen, like Disabled American Veterans, Building Homes for Heroes, and the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. In addition, charities benefiting law enforcement, first responders, and their families received $225,000, including the Border Patrol Foundation, National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, and the First Responder's Children's Foundation.

Henry Repeating Arms also continued its support for some of the country's most impactful wildlife and habitat conservation groups like the National Wild Turkey Federation, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Ducks Unlimited, Pheasants Forever, and Quail Forever with a total of $100,000 to assist with their efforts in conserving land and preserving access for future generations of hunters to enjoy.

Second Amendment rights advocacy groups, those working to preserve and promote America's shooting sports heritage, and programs responsible for teaching firearm safety and responsible ownership received a total of $130,000.

For a complete list of beneficiaries from Henry Repeating Arms' 25th-anniversary donations, visit henryusa.com/25-year-anniversary. To learn more about the company and its catalog of more than 200 models, visit henryusa.com.

