Sabre acquires e-commerce provider Techsembly to expand and accelerate its hospitality retailing solutions

Agreement will accelerate Sabre's vision to provide unlimited capabilities for retailing in hospitality, allowing hoteliers to sell anything across channels

Techsembly brings advanced marketplace and gift card retailing capabilities to Sabre Hospitality's existing SynXis Retail Studio

Combined retailing solutions empower hotels to sell anything from on-property policies, goods, experiences and services, to partnering with local businesses to expand their range of offerings

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading provider of software and technology that powers the global travel industry, today announced the acquisition of hospitality e-commerce provider Techsembly. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Techsembly offers a fully automated e-commerce solution enabling global hotels to manage multiple online property stores, products, and logistics on one centralized platform. In addition to its marketplace, Techsembly is a leader in the gift card business for hoteliers, offering highly advanced and configurable capabilities in terms of selling and fulfillment of gift cards.

"Sabre's agreement with Techsembly reaffirms our position as a leading global hotel commerce and distribution platform in the hospitality industry," said Scott Wilson, president of Sabre Hospitality. "Not only will this acquisition accelerate our product roadmap via Techsembly's marketplace and gift card capabilities, but it also enables us to come together and offer the most robust and effective suite of integrated retailing solutions designed to meet the retailing needs of today's modern hoteliers."

Today Sabre Hospitality's SynXis Retail Studio enables hoteliers to retail an unlimited number of products and services with room reservations, resulting in more opportunities to create additional revenue streams beyond the room, differentiate their brand further and increase guest satisfaction. By combining and integrating Techsembly's e-commerce marketplace and gift card capabilities with SynXis Retail Studio, Sabre will create a single destination that offers an unlimited number of product types at all stages of the guest journey – replacing the need for hoteliers to manage multiple sites and providing a seamless guest experience while accelerating revenue.

"We built Techsembly based on a deep commitment to service, innovation and delivering proven results to help our customers increase revenue beyond traditional room sales. Joining Sabre will allow us to expand and offer game-changing technology and increase our reach to more customers around the world," said Amy Read, Co-founder and CEO of Techsembly. "We look forward to bringing our knowledgeable team and deep understanding of global e-commerce technology, luxury brands, the digital customer experience as well as pricing and payments to Sabre Hospitality."

As part of the transaction, Sabre will welcome Techsembly's talented e-commerce experts and developers to the company. Based in the UK with offices in Singapore and Hong Kong, Techsembly enjoys a growing customer base and a strong presence within the luxury hotel segment.

Sabre Hospitality's long-term strategy is to be the leading global hotel commerce and distribution platform in the industry and is a critical component of Sabre's vision to be held as the premier global technology platform in travel.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements herein are forward-looking statements about trends, future events, uncertainties and our plans and expectations of what may happen in the future. Any statements that are not historical or current facts are forward-looking statements. In many cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "expect," "believe," "likely," "encouraged," "resilient," "outlook," "goal," "opportunity," "target," "future," "trend," "plan," "guidance," "anticipate," "will," "forecast," "continue," "on track," "objective," "trajectory," "scenario", "strategy," "estimate," "project," "possible," "may," "should," "would," "intend," "potential," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. More information about potential risks and uncertainties that could materially affect our business and results of operations is included in the "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Statements" sections in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 4, 2023, our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 17, 2023 and in our other filings with the SEC. We cannot guarantee future events, outlook, guidance, results, actions, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Unless required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events after the date they are made.

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, serving a wide range of travel companies including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies and other suppliers. The company provides retailing, distribution and fulfilment solutions that help its customers operate more efficiently, drive revenue and offer personalized traveler experiences. Through its leading travel marketplace, Sabre connects travel suppliers with buyers from around the globe. Sabre's technology platform manages more than $260B worth of global travel spend annually. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com .

About Techsembly

Techsembly is an e-commerce SaaS solution and trusted partner for hotels looking to create new revenue streams and optimize operations. The company offers a fully automated e-commerce solution enabling global hotels to manage multiple online property stores, products, and logistics on one centralized platform. In addition to its marketplace, Techsembly is a leader in the gift card business for hoteliers, offering highly advanced and configurable capabilities in terms of selling and fulfillment of gift cards. Through the Techsembly marketplace and hotel management platform, hoteliers are empowered to deliver a seamless customer journey from bookings to personalized experiences, helping to increase conversions and engender guest loyalty.

