KaarTech, a Global Digital Transformation Consulting Company, Secures $30 Million Investment from A91 Partners

NEW YORK, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KaarTech, a Digital Transformation Consulting company specializing in SAP and S/4 HANA implementation, has raised $30M from A91 Partners, a leading investment firm headquartered in Mumbai. Gautam Mago and Kaushik Anand from A91 Partners will join the Board of KaarTech.

This partnership aims to fuel KaarTech's organic and inorganic growth across existing markets in the Middle East, the European Union and North America. It marks the beginning of a new chapter in its growth journey, emphasizing a strong presence in North America.

Founded in 2006, KaarTech is a high-growth company specializing in IP & Digital Services in the SAP ecosystem with deep expertise in discrete manufacturing, professional services automation, process manufacturing and consumer packaged goods. With a team of over 2000 employees, KaarTech has doubled its revenue in the last 24 months.

"The partnership with A91 will catapult KaarTech into an unprecedented era of expansion, propelling us towards our aspiration of going public, despite our humble bootstrapped origins. This association will bolster our ability to expand geographically and augment our services portfolio in-organically. In doing so, we aspire to be the partner of choice for customers looking for Digital Transformation journeys in SAP, Cloud ecosystem customer experience, Process Automation and Data Analytics blended with KaarTech's core competence in Logistics, Supply Chain, Financial and Human Capital Management," said Mr. Maran Nagarajan, CEO of KaarTech.

"We are excited to be partnering with Kaar Technologies. Over the last decade, they have established themselves as one of the leading partners for Digital Transformation and SAP Consulting Services. We look forward to working closely with them in helping them expand their geographic presence in the US and Europe and in their journey towards becoming a publicly listed company," said Mr. Kaushik Anand, partner at A91.

Veda Corporate Advisors ("Veda") was the exclusive financial advisor to the Company and its promoters.

About KaarTech:

KaarTech, headquartered in Chennai, was started by four college friends from Tamil Nadu. Today, KaarTech's operations extend to 15+ global regions, having successfully executed over 2500 projects and several of them being for marquee customers like Aramco. KaarTech has won 23 Quality Awards and is poised to win many more. Prabhakar Prasad, who holds the position of President for North America, will spearhead regional expansion and support KaarTech's growth. With more than 25 years of invaluable expertise, Prabhakar Prasad will play a vital role in the growth of both new ventures and existing clients in North America.

For additional information, visit http://kaartech.com

About A91:

Founded in 2018, A91 Partners is an investment firm investing across India's Consumer, Technology, Financial Services and Healthcare sectors. A91 partners with entrepreneurs to build enduring businesses for tomorrow's India. Current investments include Digit General Insurance, Aye Finance, Sugar Cosmetics, etc.

For additional information, visit https://a91partners.com/

