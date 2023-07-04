Costa Rica promotes its range of offers in information and communications technologies at Collision 2023

Over 40,000 participants (of which 1,250 are startups) and 850 investors are expected at this edition.

SAN JOSÉ, Costa Rica, July 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --The Costa Rican Foreign Trade Promoter (PROCOMER) led the participation of eight Costa Rican companies at the event Collision 2023, globally one of the most important international conferences specializing in information and communications technologies (ICT). The event took place from June 27 to 29 at the Enercare Center in Toronto, Canada, the city in North America with the highest growth in job creation in the technology sector.

Collision offers its participants the opportunity to make potential business deals with technology companies of high international prestige, through spaces dedicated to networking with entrepreneurs, investors, and the media, as well as the opportunity to obtain first-hand information related to global trends in the technological field through talks with industry leaders.

Mario Sáenz, Export Development Manager at PROCOMER, highlighted the importance of the participation of Costa Rican business professionals in these events, not only in order to motivate the export of services, but also to attract investment into the country. "PROCOMER seeks to comprehensively promote all business sectors that are developed in Costa. That is why, by participating in events such as Collision, we promote the advantages the country offers as an ally in nearshoring operations, with highly qualified personnel that provide solutions to potential investors present at the event. In turn, this positions Costa Rica as a country specialized in digital technologies and identifies future international business opportunities for the export sector," he added.

This year, PROCOMER, together with the companies Aranas Easy Solutions, Demeter Innovation Lab, QxD, JRC Consulting Group, Payroll Solutions International Inc., SquareCodex, Toursys, and Wagner & Carter, will promote the country at the stand Esencial Costa Rica, positioning local talent, skills, and services in the areas of software and applications, artificial intelligence, internet and storage clouds. Additionally, they will participate in the LatAm Startup conference and visit the local business acceleration ecosystem, The Accelerator Center, in Waterloo, Ontario.

Participating in Collision 2023 offers entrepreneurs a wide range of benefits such as the opportunity to identify key industry contacts; connect with influential professionals; establish strategic business collaborations; and stay up to date on the latest trends in technology, aerospace, and artificial intelligence. The benefits stated above provide a competitive advantage to adapt business strategies and take advantage of emerging opportunities.

"We greatly value the support that PROCOMER gives us by allowing Costa Rican business professionals to take part in these initiatives, and we are excited to represent our company and Costa Rica in this prestigious event. We hope to make the most of this experience, to strengthen our growth and expansion," said Alejandro Azuola, Co-founder and CEO of Square Codex.

The Collision 2023 organization provided the participants with an application through which they can connect directly with business professionals and set up business appointments as well as raise interest in the services and solutions the companies offer in order to facilitate potential lead generation.

In addition to participating in Collision, the PROCOMER Promotion Office in Canada has added two extra activities with business professionals on June 25 and 30 in order to maximize the opportunities provided by the occasion to explore the ecosystem of local trade and investment.

