Times Club is now ‘Abound’; Borderless super app all set to reinvent banking for expats

NEW DELHI and SAN FRANCISCO, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Times Group's cashback and rewards app 'Abound' is changing the way expats manage their finances. Formerly Times Club, the money transfer super app specifically designed for Indians living in the US, offers more convenient and cost-effective solutions for all financial needs.

The innovative money transfer app breaks down geographical barriers in money, commerce, content, and ads by moving beyond localized solutions with limited impact. Abound allows users to easily transfer money to loved ones in India without the hassle of long wait times and expensive transfer fees. In addition, Abound's membership also comes with multifold benefits, including loyalty and cash-linked rewards, borderless financial services, curated content, experiences, and online and offline commerce on relevant Indian goods and services. To top it all, with an infusion of $10 million by the Times Group, Abound is on the speedboat to expansion and set to become the Indian expats go-to app for remittance.

As a one-stop-shop for all things financial, the super app offers competitive exchange rates and low transaction fees compared to traditional banks and other money transfer services. Users can join for free through Plaid or Card issuer rails, giving Abound a funding source on file that enables one-click upsell and cross-sell into borderless financial, ecommerce, entertainment and ad-supported products and services.

Commenting on the super app, Nishkaam Mehta, CEO, Abound, said, "With Abound, our aim is to simplify the process of sending money abroad for expats, who often face high fees and complicated procedures when using traditional financial services. This borderless super app will cater to the unique financial needs of Indian expats across different geographies and enable them to live their best lives without borders and limitations."

Check out the new website - https://www.joinabound.com/

