Quatrro Business Support Services Ranked #17 on Channel Futures 2023 MSP 501

ATLANTA, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quatrro Business Support Services (Quatrro) is pleased to announce that it has been named as one of the world's premier managed service providers in the prestigious 2023 Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings.

For the past 17 years, managed service providers (MSPs) from around the globe have submitted applications to be included on this prestigious and definitive listing. The Channel Futures MSP 501 survey examines organizational performance based on annual sales, recurring revenue, profit margins, revenue mix, growth, innovation, and supported technologies.

MSPs that qualify for the list must pass a rigorous review conducted by the research team and editors of Channel Futures. It ranks applicants using a unique methodology that weighs financial performance according to long-term health and viability, commitment to recurring revenue and operational efficiency. This year's list is one of the most competitive in the survey's history according to the Channel Futures team.

This year, Channel Futures has named Quatrro as #17 on their 2023 MSP 501.

"We are thrilled to be named on the 2023 Channel Futures MSP 501 again this year," said C M Sharma, Chairman and CEO of Quatrro. "I believe our movement from #94 on last year's list to #17 this year is truly a testament to the commitment our team has made to our customers, as well as our focus on being an MSP that offers the flexibility to meet a wide range of needs across industries coupled with the operational efficiency that enables our clients to achieve their growth goals."

Since its inception, the MSP 501 has evolved from a competitive ranking into a vibrant group of innovators focused on high levels of customer satisfaction. Many of their services and technology offerings focus on customer needs in the areas of cloud, security, collaboration and hybrid work forces.

"The 2023 Channel Futures MSP 501 winners persevered through challenging times to become the highest-performing and most innovative IT providers in the industry today," said Jeff O'Heir, Channel Futures' senior news editor and MSP 501 project manager. "The MSP 501 ranking doesn't award MSPs solely on their size and revenue. It acknowledges the business acumen, best practices and trusted advice they deliver to customers every day. They deserve the honor."

