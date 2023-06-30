The Week in Press Releases: 11 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from PR Newswire this week, including the debut of Pepsi Colachup and the first car certified to fly.
- The Experts Have Spoken - Hot Dogs Go #BetterWithPepsi, and to Celebrate, Pepsi® is Setting Off Some Flavor Fireworks
Pepsi is so confident that hot dogs are #BetterWithPepsi, the brand is taking hot dog enjoyment to the next level with Pepsi Colachup, giving fans the chance to add even more of the iconic sweet, citrusy taste of a crisp, refreshing Pepsi-Cola directly onto their hot dog.
- Alef becomes the first car certified to fly
"We're excited to receive this certification from the FAA. It allows us to move closer to bringing people an environmentally friendly and faster commute, saving individuals and companies hours each week. This is a one small step for planes, one giant step for cars," said Jim Dukhovny, CEO of Alef.
- Priceline Unveils Trip Intelligence, its Summer 2023 Product Release A Game-Changing Suite of Tools and Enhancements for Smarter Travel Booking
Trip Intelligence is an innovative suite of over 40 booking tools and site enhancements that support easier, more informed trip planning, including Priceline's Penny, a proprietary generative AI chatbot.
- National Safety Council Analysis: Nearly 620 People May Lose Their Lives on America's Roads this Independence Day Weekend
People can be safer on the roads by buckling up, slowing down, wearing a seat belt, and by driving free of distraction and impairment, as data show 39% of fatalities during the Independence Day holiday period involve an alcohol-impaired driver, one of the highest percentages among all the major holidays.
- NYX Professional Makeup Launches New Limited-Edition "Barbie™ The Movie" Collection
The limited-edition assortment is inspired by the vibrant colors and electrifying energy in the movie; featuring two credit card sized mini shadow palettes with a collectible mini Butter Gloss keychain attachment; a mini cheek palette including two blushes and a highlighter to bring the sun-kissed looks from the movie to life; and more.
- Ring and Petco Love Lost Announce Integration Ahead of Busy July 4th Weekend to Simplify Reuniting Lost Pets
The app's new feature uses patented image-recognition technology to locate a missing pet in a local shelter or in the care of a good Samaritan, helping pets make it safely home where they belong. The new feature serves as a vital resource during this upcoming July 4th holiday weekend, as more pets go missing during this time of year than any other and animal shelters are inundated with lost pets.
- PODS Moving and Storage Announces 2023 Report on Top 20 Destinations People Are Moving To
This is the second year in a row that southern states have seen a larger influx of residents compared to any other region, with more than 80% of the destinations on the list being in the south. Florida saw the largest increase in new residents, with six different Florida areas earning a spot on the list.
- BofA Data Finds Men's Average 401(k) Account Balance Exceeds Women's by 50%
"The gender savings gap is an issue we can and must address. It carries personal implications for many, as well as macroeconomic implications for us all," said Lorna Sabbia, Head of Retirement and Personal Wealth Solutions at Bank of America.
- Cision Announces Code of Ethics for AI Development and Support for the Responsible Application Across the Industry
"We understand that as the largest communications technology company in the world, we must ensure that our AI solutions not only serve the needs of all our clients, but also avoid any unfair discrimination, violation of personal privacy or amplification of misinformation. The implementation of a robust risk management framework will ensure that Cision's AI technologies adhere to ethical standards and best practices, fostering a more equitable and responsible AI ecosystem," said Antony Cousins, Executive Director of AI Strategy at Cision.
- Thomson Reuters Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Imagen Ltd.
Reuters President Paul Bascobert said, "With the addition of Imagen, clients will have the ability to seamlessly add media asset management services to store, manipulate, permission, distribute and monetize all their visual content."
- Taco Bell® Turns Up the Heat with Paris Hilton and the Fan Favorite Return of the Volcano Menu
Taco Bell's hottest items return to menus on June 29 for a limited time – complete with the hottest Paris Hilton partnership to introduce the brand's first-ever pre-recorded advice Hot Line at 1-844-THTS-HOT.
