Hyundai and TEN Advertising Showcase EV-Powered Lifestyle in New Asian American Campaign for IONIQ 5 and 6

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America and its Asian American marketing agency of record, TEN Advertising, launched their new campaign featuring the all-electric vehicle models, IONIQ 5 and the all-new IONIQ 6. The "Hot Place" campaign for the IONIQ was developed to achieve resonance with Asian American audiences, enticing them to pursue a vision of the upcoming EV era by showcasing a new everyday life, powered by electric vehicles.

As a response to Asian American consumers' eco-friendly consciousness and high interest and acceptance in advanced electric vehicle technologies, the "Hot Place" campaign dramatically illustrates how the IONIQ 5 and IONIQ 6, Hyundai's all-electric vehicles with premium design quality, outstanding EV performance, and innovative technology and safety features, can enrich consumers' lives through the unexpected happenings in their daily lives. Through this campaign, Hyundai aims to convey that the IONIQ assumes a proactive role in enhancing every aspect of Asian American consumers' EV experiences, positioning itself as a leading brand in the era of electric vehicles.

"Working again with our partners at TEN Advertising, we bring the EV experience to life in our new IONIQ Asian American creative campaign," said Angela Zepeda, CMO, Hyundai Motor America. "It's your journey is all about being people-forward, and when we lean into that, we start to leverage and communicate authentically with different groups of people, specifically the Korean, Chinese, and the Asian community at large."

Indicating a trendy location that has gained popularity, "Hot Place" shows how the IONIQ electric vehicles help a family maintain a joyful and happy daily life even in an unexpected power outage and illustrates the concept of creating a "Hot Place" within the neighborhood. This campaign is the result of an in-depth analysis of the IONIQ products, and a thorough exploration of consumers' lifestyles and market insights. For this project, TEN Advertising partnered with award-winning director YK from South Korea's Space Monster Contents, known for his outstanding creativity.

The "Hot Place" campaign includes video and digital assets that will be disseminated on a variety of media platforms to amplify the creative's emotional resonance, as well as innovative vehicle features such as ultra-fast charging and the Vehicle-to-Load reverse charging function. There are 30- and 60-second versions of the spot available to broadcast, and additional assets for social media channels. In addition, TEN Advertising has planned an integrated campaign centered around the "Hot Place" campaign, including PR and experiential components, to educate consumers about electric vehicles, authentically communicate Hyundai's messaging of an electrified lifestyle, and promote the all-new IONIQ 6.

TEN Advertising is an independent, Asian and female-owned and operated full-service agency that offers marketing and advertising services to clients who are in need of reaching and connecting with the fastest growing Asian American consumer in the United States. Since TEN Advertising was founded in 2010 by Karen Park, a veteran of Asian American Marketing for 28 years, the agency has committed to supporting the success of its clients in the Asian American market and elevating the position of Asian American consumers as an invaluable market segment that deserves thoughtful communication and carefully planned outreach. TEN Advertising has accomplished these goals by guiding its clients with cultural intelligence and market insights, all while simultaneously interpreting their brand messages–and voices–accurately in culturally relevant ways.

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 830 dealers sold more than 724,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2022, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

