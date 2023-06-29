Endo Announces Approval of XCOPRI™ (cenobamate tablets) in Canada

DUBLIN and MONTREAL, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Endo International plc (OTC: ENDPQ) announced today that Paladin Labs Inc., an Endo operating company, received Health Canada's approval of XCOPRI™ (cenobamate tablets) for adjunctive therapy in the management of partial-onset seizures in adults with epilepsy who are not satisfactorily controlled with conventional therapy.

"Many adults with partial-onset seizures are not able to control their seizures, even with the availability of many anti-seizure medications," said Livio Di Francesco, Vice President & General Manager of Paladin Labs Inc. "Paladin is dedicated to addressing unmet medical needs, and we are proud to achieve this approval—a milestone in epilepsy treatment."

Paladin Labs is working collaboratively with the Canadian Agency for Drugs and Technologies in Health (CADTH) and the Institut national d'excellence en santé et en services sociaux (INESSS) to ensure appropriate patients have access to XCOPRI™.

Paladin Labs expects to launch XCOPRI™ in December 2023.

About Epilepsy1-3

Epilepsy is a chronic neurological condition affecting ~300,000 Canadians. It is characterized by recurrent, unprovoked seizures. While there are many different types of seizures, they can be grouped into two broad categories based on the location of the brain in which the seizure activity starts: generalized seizures and focal seizures. Focal seizures (also called partial-onset seizures) affect ~60% of people with epilepsy. While many people with epilepsy will respond to anti-seizure medication, ~30% of patients continue to experience seizures despite treatment with currently available medication options.

About XCOPRI™

XCOPRI™ (cenobamate tablets) is indicated as adjunctive therapy in the management of partial-onset seizures in adults with epilepsy who are not satisfactorily controlled with conventional therapy. It is taken orally, once-daily.

XCOPRI™ is an anti-seizure medication (ASM) discovered and developed by SK Biopharmaceuticals and SK life science. It is a novel small molecule with a dual mechanism of action. In pre-clinical studies, XCOPRI™ has been demonstrated to reduce repetitive neuronal firing by inhibiting voltage-gated sodium currents. It is also a positive allosteric modulator of the γ-aminobutyric acid (GABAA) ion channel.4-6 The efficacy and safety of XCOPRI™ for the treatment of adults with partial-onset seizures (also known as focal-onset seizures) were assessed in two randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind clinical trials (C013 and C017).7.8 Long-term safety of cenobamate in this population has been studied in open-label safety study (C021).9

XCOPRI™ is currently marketed in the US as XCOPRI® and Europe under the trademark ONTOZRY®.

About Endo International plc and Paladin Labs

Endo (OTC: ENDPQ) is a specialty pharmaceutical company committed to helping everyone we serve live their best life through the delivery of quality, life-enhancing therapies. Our decades of proven success come from passionate team members around the globe collaborating to bring treatments forward. Together, we boldly transform insights into treatments benefiting those who need them, when they need them. Learn more at www.endo.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

Paladin Labs Inc., headquartered in Montreal, Canada, is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on acquiring or in-licensing innovative pharmaceutical products for the Canadian market. Paladin has a focused marketing, medical and sales organization that has helped it evolve into one of Canada's leading specialty pharmaceutical companies. Paladin is an operating company of Endo International plc. For more information visit www.paladin-labs.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

