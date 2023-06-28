Holland America Line's 'Unforgettable Journeys Event' Brings More Experiences and Significant Savings for Guests

Event adds crew appreciation to "Have it All" premium package for eligible Fall 2023 through Spring 2024 cruises; offer valued at savings of US$115 per person, per day

SEATTLE, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Holland America Line is making it more affordable for travelers to see the world with a new "Unforgettable Journeys Event" that includes some of the best values on cruises to five continents. Running from June 28 through July 31, 2023, the offer is available on departures from October 2023 through April 2024 and adds several popular perks and amenities to the journey.

Oosterdam in Antarctica (PRNewswire)

Event adds crew appreciation to "Have it All" premium package for eligible Fall 2023 through Spring 2024 cruises

In addition to prepaid crew appreciation (gratuities) and 50% reduced deposits, the "Unforgettable Journeys Event" features shore excursions, beverages, specialty dining and Wi-Fi with the "Have it All" premium package. With a savings of approximately $115 per person, per day, this represents a value of $1,610 for a seven-day cruise or $3,450 for a 15-day Panama Canal transit with a double occupancy booking.

"Holland America Line's 'Have it All' premium package already adds exceptional value with some of our most popular amenities, and with the 'Unforgettable Journeys Event' that includes prepaid crew appreciation we're making it even more enticing to start planning that next cruise," said Beth Bodensteiner, Holland America Line's chief commercial officer. "Travelers are looking for offers that provide significant savings or include add-ons to enhance their experience, and our newest promotion does both."

Unforgettable Journeys Benefits

Crew Appreciation : Prepaid stateroom gratuities for crew members is included for the first and second guests in a stateroom.

50% Reduced Deposits : Guests making a booking have reduced deposits, making it more economical to preplan a future cruise.

Shore Excursions (part of Have it All fares): Based on the length of the cruise, guests receive up to three tours valued at $100 each. Choose from among thousands of tours all over the world — from active adventures and immersive culinary experiences to historical explorations and cultural discoveries.

Signature Beverage Package (part of Have it All fares): Guests enjoy a large selection of wine, beer, spirits, cocktails, soda, water, coffee and more. Up to 15 drinks per day are allowed, and bar service charges are included.

Specialty Dining (part of Have it All fares): Depending on the ship and duration of the cruise, guests can indulge in Holland America Line's award-winning specialty dining up to three nights. Pinnacle Grill is the ultimate steakhouse at sea, while Tamarind showcases the traditions of Southeast Asia , China and Japan with sensuous flavors and dishes. Canaletto is a relaxed venue serving authentic Italian cuisine.

Wi-Fi Surf Package (part of Have it All fares): Stay connected while away from home. With Holland America Line's most popular Wi-Fi package, guests can visit their favorite sites, including email, news, sports and more.

With the "Unforgettable Journeys Event" offer, travelers can explore Antarctica, Asia, Australia and New Zealand, the Caribbean, Hawaii, Mexico, Pacific Coast, Panama Canal, South America and Tahiti. Included in the offer is Koningsdam's 22-day Solar Eclipse and Circle Hawaii cruise that positions the ship for total eclipse viewing April 8.

Taxes, fees and port expenses are additional. Unforgettable Journeys Event is not valid on Grand Voyages or cruises of three days or less. Visit HollandAmerica.com for terms and conditions.

For more information about Holland America Line, consult a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL HAL (877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com.

Editors Note: Photos are available at https://www.cruiseimagelibrary.com/c/i5qbcirl.

Find Holland America Line on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and the Holland America Blog. You can also access all social media outlets via the home page at hollandamerica.com.

About Holland America Line

Holland America Line, part of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE/LSE:CCL and NYSE:CUK), has been exploring the world for 150 years with expertly crafted itineraries, extraordinary service and genuine connections to each destination. Offering an ideal mid-sized ship experience, its fleet visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world and has shared the thrill of Alaska for 75 years — longer than any other cruise line. Holland America Line's 11 vessels feature a diverse range of enriching activities and amenities focused on destination immersion and personalized travel. The best live music at sea fills each evening at Music Walk, and dining venues feature exclusive selections from a Culinary Council of world-famous chefs.

CONTACT: Bill Zucker, Erik Elvejord PHONE: 800-637-5029, 206-626-9890 EMAIL: pr@hollandamerica.com

Zuiderdam at Half Moon Cay (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Holland America Line