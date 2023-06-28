Celebrate Freedom and Create Your Legacy at Grand View Ranch's "Great American Land Sale"

BANDERA COUNTY, Texas, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grand View Ranch, a Patten Properties community specializing in large acreage land sales in the Texas Hill Country, is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated final release of new 10+ acre ranches. The release is part of the "Great American Land Sale" event, offering exceptional savings and an incredible opportunity to own your dream acreage throughout the month of July.

Texas Hill Country Land For Sale (PRNewswire)

Situated in the breathtaking Hill Country of Texas, Grand View Ranch is renowned for its magnificent landscapes and panoramic views. With its close proximity to San Antonio, Boerne, and Kerrville, it is the perfect place to enjoy the serenity of country living without compromising on modern comforts. The "Great American Land Sale" marks a milestone moment for Grand View Ranch, providing buyers with an exceptional chance to secure their own slice of paradise at unbeatable prices. These final 10+ acre land parcels offer a unique blend of rolling hills and stunning vistas that capture the spirit of the Texas Hill Country.

At Grand View Ranch, you can savor the tranquility and seclusion of country living without sacrificing modern conveniences. The gated entrance ensures privacy and security, while the fiber-optic connectivity allows you to stay connected to the world. Whether you're an outdoor enthusiast, a horse lover, or simply seeking a serene retreat, these ranches provide an idyllic setting to enjoy the best of Texas living.

"The hill country is not only one of the most in-demand locations in Texas, but in the entire country," said David McCumber, Ranch Manager. "During the 'Great American Land Sale' event, we are offering huge savings and the chance to fulfill the American dream of owning land."

For more information about Grand View Ranch, visit www.grandviewranchtx.com. Don't miss this extraordinary opportunity to embrace the beauty of the Hill Country, celebrate freedom, and create your legacy.

You can schedule your viewing online, https://grandviewranchtx.com/schedule-a-viewing/ or for a priority appointment or questions, call or text (833) 272-1810.

