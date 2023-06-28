AFC Industries Featured in Industrial Distribution Magazine

FOSTER CITY, Calif., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AFC Industries ("AFC"), a portfolio company of Bertram Capital ("Bertram"), was recently featured in Industrial Distribution. The article focuses on the implementation of Bertram's buy and build strategy and its impact on AFC.

"Our partnership with CEO Kevin Godin and the team at AFC continues to exceed our expectations from a performance and execution standpoint," stated Kevin Yamashita, Partner at Bertram and deal lead for AFC. "The pace of M&A acquisition has allowed us to achieve the scale necessary to be a leader in the C-parts distribution segment."

About AFC Industries

AFC is a leading provider of supply chain management services and vendor managed inventory programs to original equipment manufacturers. The Company specializes in fasteners and other C-parts essential to assembly. The Company also provides a wide array of value-added services, including kitting, packaging, assembly, and other customization specific to its customers' needs that reduce pain points and allow OEMs to focus on their core competencies. AFC's fulfillment solutions programs are customized based on customers' unique supply chain needs, with the ability to control and deliver inventory point-of-use on the plant floor, in an in-plant store, dock-to-dock, dock-to-jobsite, and/or on an on-demand basis. With locations across the U.S. and in Mexico, AFC is able to fulfill its customers' sourcing across a wide range of geographies. AFC has long-standing relationships with its customers, with average tenures of 20+ years with top customers, and serves a variety of end markets, including general industrial, medical, electric utility, flow control, scientific instruments, and many others. For more information, please visit www.afcind.com.

About Bertram Capital

Bertram Capital is a private equity firm targeting investments in lower middle market companies. Since its inception in 2006, the firm has raised over $3B of capital commitments. In addition to supplying strategic growth capital, Bertram Capital leverages proprietary processes and services, Bertram High-5sm and Bertram Labs, to empower its portfolio companies to unlock their full business potential. The Bertram High-5sm is an operationally-focused value creation strategy, which includes management augmentation, operational initiative implementation, complementary business acquisition, sales and marketing improvements, and leveraging technology and IP. The cornerstone of this strategy is Bertram Labs, its in-house technology team, which drives growth and value through digital marketing, e-commerce, big data and analytics, application development, and internal and external platform optimization. Visit www.bcap.com for more information.

