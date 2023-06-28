Acumatica Leads ERP Market in Latest Customer and Analyst Ratings

G2, SoftwareReviews and Nucleus Research Commend Acumatica's Usability and Functionality; Summit 2023 awarded "Event of the Year"

KIRKLAND, Wash., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Acumatica placed at the top of the ERP market in recent customer surveys and analyst reports, outperforming other vendors in critical metrics and categories such as quality, performance and usability. Reports from G2, SoftwareReviews and Nucleus Research praise Acumatica's usability and functionality, further validating the cloud ERP provider's position as an industry leader. In addition, Acumatica Summit 2023 was cited for its "unprecedented sense of community," according to The Globee Awards.

G2 Summer 2023 Reports

Users rated Acumatica higher than industry competitors across eight separate G2 categories, besting vendors such as Epicor, Infor, Oracle NetSuite, Sage Intacct and SAP in key metrics. The Summer 2023 reports mark the sixth consecutive quarter Acumatica has earned multiple No.1 rankings for its unmatched relationship-building, usability and market momentum.

"Customer-informed reports such as G2 serve as powerful affirmations of our team's dedication to user-driven innovation and customer satisfaction," said John Case, CEO of Acumatica. "While industry recognition is always gratifying, the true fulfillment comes from the boundless enthusiasm of real users reflecting our commitment to crafting the tools that empower them to innovate, collaborate and anticipate what's next."

Acumatica achieved the highest score across the following eight G2 reports:

Mid-Market Relationship Index for Accounting

Mid-Market Relationship Index for Distribution ERP

Relationship Index for Advanced Planning and Scheduling (APS)

Relationship Index for Project-Based ERP

Small-Business Usability Index for Distribution ERP

Momentum Grid Report for Distribution ERP

Momentum Grid Report for ERP Systems

Momentum Grid Report for Project-Based ERP

SoftwareReviews' Enterprise Resource Planning – Midmarket Data Quadrant Report

SoftwareReviews, a division of Info-Tech Research Group, solidified Acumatica's reputation for earning the satisfaction of its customers in its Enterprise Resource Planning – Midmarket Data Quadrant Report. The Data Quadrant evaluates and ranks products based on feedback from IT and business professionals regarding experience with the software and the relationship with the vendor.

Customers cited Acumatica's ease of IT administration, data integration and implementation, usability and intuitiveness, business value, CRM functionality, business intelligence and performance management.

According to the report, Acumatica customers indicated the following:

Plan to Renew: 100%

Importance to Professional Success: 94%

Likeliness to Recommend: 85%

Satisfaction that Cost is Fair Relative to Value: 85%

Nucleus Research June 2023 SMB ERP Technology Value Matrix

Nucleus Research ranked Acumatica a Leader in its June 2023 SMB ERP Technology Value Matrix. Acumatica received the highest usability ratings and strong functionality positioning. According to Nucleus, Acumatica's cloud ERP solution excels in technical capabilities, and the company fosters an environment of collaboration and community, evident in its easy deployment and extensive ecosystem of independent software vendors dedicated to serving the mid-market segment.

2023 Globee® Awards for American Business

In line with an emphasis on building a strong and vibrant community of partners, creators and customers, the cloud ERP provider received accolades at the 8th Annual 2023 Globee® Awards for American Business. The Globee Awards have recognized Acumatica Summit 2023 as the "Event of the Year" for its focus on building community.

"Acumatica is more than a product—it is a vibrant community invested in seeing tomorrow's leading businesses grow on their terms," said Case. "This unique approach to the market is different from other ERP vendors and helps contribute to our industry-best performance in the G2, SoftwareReviews and Nucleus Research reports, as well as our award-winning Summit event."

To learn more about how Acumatica helps organizations thrive, visit https://www.acumatica.com/request-a-demo/.

About Acumatica

Acumatica Cloud ERP provides the best business management solution for transforming your company to thrive in the new digital economy. Built on a future-proof platform with open architecture for rapid integration, scalability, and ease of use, Acumatica delivers unparalleled value to small and midmarket organizations. Connected Business. Delivered. For more information, visit https://www.acumatica.com.

