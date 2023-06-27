dbt Labs Named Snowflake Data Integration Partner of the Year

This recognition acknowledges that joint customers are finding faster time to value as a result of the Snowflake and dbt Labs partnership.

PHILADELPHIA, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- dbt Labs, the pioneer in analytics engineering, today announced at Snowflake's annual user conference, Snowflake Summit 2023 , that it has been named the 2023 Data Integration Partner of the Year by Snowflake , the Data Cloud company.

dbt is a data transformation framework. With dbt, analysts, data engineers, and software engineers collaborate using a shared workflow to model, test, and deploy data sets. dbt Labs partners with Snowflake to provide a centralized environment for data transformation, empowering anyone on a data team who knows SQL to collaborate on end-to-end transformation workflows in Snowflake.

"Customers love Snowflake, and when they start using it they end up finding more and more uses for it throughout their businesses," said Tristan Handy, founder and CEO of dbt Labs. "dbt gives all Snowflake users a framework to create production-grade data infrastructure with velocity. We call this analytics engineering and we're seeing it redefine the way our joint customers like HubSpot and JetBlue are operationalizing data throughout their organizations."

"We're pleased to announce dbt Labs has been named Snowflake's Data Integration Partner of the Year, bringing well-deserved recognition to a company that has established itself as an integral part of the modern data stack," said Tarik Dwiek, Head of Technology Alliances at Snowflake. "Snowflake's partner ecosystem is foundational to our mission of enabling every organization to be data-driven. Together with dbt Labs, we can continue to help customers across industries better activate and unlock their data for business value."

Data Transformation for Snowflake Data Cloud

Available directly through Snowflake Partner Connect, dbt Labs' integration with Snowflake allows users to:

Onboard quickly as both dbt and Snowflake operate in the universal language of data teams: SQL.

Leverage the new capabilities of Snowpark with dbt Python models.

Apply logic in dbt to select the right Snowflake warehouse size for each dbt model. This allows customers to better control run-time, improve cost management, and meet internal data standards.

Easily maintain separate production and development environments with fine-grained permissions, mitigating the impact of errors and reducing data downtime.

Apply and version control rules to make use of Snowflake's dynamic data masking from within dbt workflows, allowing control of access to sensitive data.

Execute and version control administrative tasks related to dbt projects using dbt hooks and operations macros.

About dbt Labs

Since 2016, dbt Labs has been on a mission to help analysts create and disseminate organizational knowledge. dbt Labs pioneered the practice of analytics engineering, built the primary tool in the analytics engineering toolbox, and has been fortunate enough to see a fantastic community coalesce to help push the boundaries of the analytics engineering workflow. Today there are 20,000 companies using dbt every week, 65,000 dbt Community members, 3,500 customers paying for dbt Cloud, and 750 dbt Certified professionals.

