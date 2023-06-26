DentalMonitoring reinvents the scan experience

PARIS and AUSTIN, Texas, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DentalMonitoring announces their latest innovation, ScanAssist, the only AI-guided scan process available in orthodontics, designed to provide a fun, engaging patient experience, while also providing unprecedented photo quality for clinical analysis.

ScanAssist helps patients complete their scans quickly and efficiently with AI guided instructions and real time feedback. Providing a 3D model of a mouth that follows patients as they scan, this in-app system guides patients through scan movements to ensure high-quality pictures and detailed analysis of their treatment progression and oral health. The feature provides patients with a game-inspired experience, including visual and audio cues designed to increase motivation and compliance.

"Innovation is the motor that drives us to create solutions like ScanAssist, which uses one-of-a-kind AI-powered technology to guide patients at every step," says DentalMonitoring CEO Philippe Salah. "We're thrilled doctors and patients can use our solutions to create the best treatment experience possible."

ScanAssist is the newest addition to the DentalMonitoring app, which uses software and AI to detect more than 130 intraoral observations for braces and aligners treatments for all patients..

DentalMonitoring exists to make orthodontics smarter. Powered by the most advanced AI in the industry, DentalMonitoring has developed comprehensive doctor-driven solutions to help orthodontists grow and optimize their practice, provide superior clinical care, and deliver a better patient experience. From patient lead engagement and conversion, to remote monitoring of all types of treatments, DentalMonitoring's unique platforms give orthodontists connected, smarter and more sustainable care. DentalMonitoring employs more than 400 people across 18 countries and 10 offices, including Paris, Austin, London, Sydney, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

