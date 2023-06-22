MNJ Technologies Evolves IT Services Suite

MNJ's Advanced Technology Services suite and industry-leading partnerships optimize customer's digital transformation initiatives

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IT services provider MNJ Technologies is continuing to evolve its Advanced Technology Services suite, designed to solve real business problems and digital transformation initiatives through technology adoption. From cost-effective connectivity to cloud initiatives, from security to staff augmentation, ATS' goal is to drive business outcomes such as risk mitigation, cost optimization and operational efficiency. Through partnerships with leading technology suppliers, MNJ continues to expand its customer base and capabilities.

We lead with a consulting mindset to help organizations thrive in a cloud-based, security-first world.

"With our professional services and staff augmentation capabilities, MNJ is able to help business leaders drive toward optimal business outcomes while reducing spend," says Matt Ogden, chief technology officer of MNJ Technologies. "We lead with a consulting mindset to help organizations thrive in a cloud-based, security-first world. Our partnerships with industry leaders such as Adlumin and ReadyNetworks further expand these capabilities and allow us to build upon our already robust service and solutions offerings."

MNJ continues to increase its value to customers with a robust managed services suite in areas such as security, connectivity, cloud, infrastructure and professional services, giving clients cost-effective and process-driven solutions to complex IT environments.

Providing robust cloud services through ReadyNetworks

To further support customers as they move to the cloud and pursue digital transformation projects, MNJ has entered into an exclusive partnership with cloud service provider ReadyNetworks, whose cloud services are now integrated into MNJ's Advanced Technology Services offering.

A certified Microsoft Solutions Provider for Infrastructure, Modern Work, Data & AI, and Digital & App Innovation, ReadyNetworks boasts 85 engineers, programmers and architects that hold a collective 125 Microsoft Cloud certifications, bringing the highest levels of capabilities to MNJ engagements.

In conjunction with ReadyNetworks, MNJ provides clients with Microsoft 365/O365 and desktop modernization; cloud-native development and DevOps; data, machine language and artificial intelligence; development services; 24/7 managed cloud services; and cloud consulting. As with every engagement, MNJ takes a consulting-first mindset, starting off with a comprehensive cloud assessment that defines how the cloud roadmap should be optimized from end to end.

"Transitioning to the cloud carries hidden costs that many clients don't fully understand," says Ogden. "ReadyNetworks' process provides the necessary expertise to allow these customers to undergo an optimized cloud migration at a significantly lower cost."

Delivering Advanced Security Services to Small and Midsize Customers with Adlumin

Through its partnership with security services provider Adlumin, MNJ has expanded its Advanced Technology Services security platform. The capabilities Adlumin provides build upon MNJ's security services capabilities with the addition of managed detection and response (MDR), security operations center (SOC), progressive penetration testing and other advanced security offerings.

As organizations continue to need strict, advanced security solutions, they look toward service providers such as MNJ to help them meet increased compliance requirements and lower their risk exposure. With its strong presence in heavily-regulated verticals, Adlumin is well-positioned to supplement MNJ's security offerings to help customers achieve compliance with high-security standards.

"Organizations are justifiably focused on staying protected and compliant in today's complex cybersecurity landscape," says Ogden. "It's challenging to ensure that cyberdefenses are current and robust, and our partnership with Adlumin allows us to allay those concerns."

To learn more about ATS, visit https://www.mnjtech.com/.

