Ace Hardware Selects Missouri For New Distribution Center

KANSAS CITY, Mo., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ace Hardware Corporation, the world's largest retailer-owned hardware cooperative, announced plans to open a new Retail Support Center (RSC) in Kansas City, Missouri. The new facility, spanning approximately 1.5 million sq. ft., is projected to be fully operational in 2025, and is expected to create 350 new jobs.

"We're excited to add a world-renowned company like Ace Hardware to the growing list of businesses opening new facilities in Missouri," said Governor Mike Parson. "Our state's location in the center of the United States gives companies the ability to reach customers quickly. We're proud to welcome Ace Hardware to Kansas City and look forward to watching its success in the region."

Ace Hardware is building this new facility to balance its current distribution network and meet the needs of its growing retail landscape. In the last 10 years, Ace Hardware has increased its retail sales by $12 billion. Ace has also experienced 11 consecutive years of new domestic store growth, resulting in the opening of 850 new stores in the past 5 years. Its network of distribution centers allows Ace to offer best-in-category service and support to its retailers, and the new Kansas City facility will help the company keep pace with current demands and projected growth in the coming years.

"We look forward to construction of the new Retail Support Center in Kansas City, which will be a critical part of Ace Hardware's robust supply chain," said Lori Bossmann, Executive Vice President, Chief Supply Chain Officer for Ace Hardware Corporation. "This new facility will allow Ace to accommodate its recent growth and sales volume, and it will prepare our company for future business opportunities. By strengthening our presence in the Midwest, Ace will be better positioned to fulfill deliveries more frequently, ensuring consistent service levels as new stores are opening within our network."

The new facility in Missouri will be almost twice the size of the average Ace RSC. It will be the first facility in the new KCI 29 Logistics Park, a 3,300-acre megasite assembled by Hunt Midwest.

"We're thrilled that Ace Hardware chose KCI 29 Logistics Park to support its growing retail operations with a new 1.5 million-square-foot distribution center," said Mike Bell, Senior Vice President for Commercial Real Estate at Hunt Midwest. "Their selection of KCI 29 is a testament to our superior location, labor, and logistics story and validates the importance of a megasite to attract large-scale users."

"As a top 15 U.S. industrial market, Kansas City continues to see rapid growth in the industrial space and attract internationally recognized brands, including Ace Hardware," said Elli Bowen, Vice President of KC SmartPort. "With access to robust utility and transportation infrastructure as well as a skilled labor pool, Hunt Midwest's KCI 29 megasite positions Kansas City as a prime location for companies looking to optimize their manufacturing, distribution and e-commerce operations."

The Kansas City RSC will be equipped with state-of-the art technology, automation, and warehouse management systems. Construction is expected to begin in Q2 of 2023.

"Ace Hardware's new distribution center in Missouri is significant for a multitude of reasons," said Subash Alias, CEO of Missouri Partnership. "Notably, Ace Hardware will be the first company at KCI 29 Logistics Park. This facility's expansive footprint surpasses the norm and will create hundreds of new jobs in the vibrant Kansas City region while strengthening Missouri's reputation as the best location for companies."

Missouri Partnership worked with the following organizations to assist Ace Hardware with its expansion into the state, including; Missouri Department of Economic Development; Missouri Department of Transportation; Kansas City Area Development Council; KC SmartPort; Platte County Economic Development Council; Port KC; Economic Development Corporation of Kansas City, Missouri; Evergy; Spire; City of Kansas City, Missouri; and Hunt Midwest.

About Ace Hardware

Ace Hardware is the largest retailer-owned hardware cooperative in the world with over 5,700 locally owned and operated hardware stores in approximately 60 countries. Headquartered in Oak Brook, Ill., Ace and its subsidiaries operate an expansive network of distribution centers in the U.S. and have distribution capabilities in Ningbo, China, and Santa Catarina, Mexico. Since 1924, Ace has become a part of local communities around the world and known as the place with the helpful hardware folks. For more information, visit acehardware.com or newsroom.acehardware.com.

About Missouri Partnership

Missouri Partnership is a public-private economic development organization focused on attracting new jobs and investment to the state and promoting Missouri's business strengths. Since 2008, Missouri Partnership has worked with partners statewide to attract companies that have created 32,500+ new jobs, $1.6 billion+ in new annual payroll, and $6.2 billion+ in new capital investment. Some recent successful projects that led to major investment in Missouri include Accenture Federal Services LLC, American Foods Group, Casey's, Chewy, Inc., James Hardie, Meta, Swift Prepared Foods, URBN, USDA, and Veterans United.

