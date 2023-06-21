Nikon Announces NIKKOR Z 70-180mm f/1.8 and 180-600mm f/5.6-6.3 VR Lenses; YouTube Video First Look and More Info at B&H

NEW YORK, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- B&H is pleased to share Nikon's announcement of two expansive zoom lenses for Z series cameras: the NIKKOR Z 70-180mm f/2.8 and NIKKOR 180-600mm f/5.6-6.3 VR. The 70-180mm f/2.8 lens brings the benefits of a fast, constant aperture to a compact and relatively lightweight form. The Nikon Nikkor 180-600mm f/5.6-6.3 VR lens becomes the farthest-reaching zoom for Z series cameras to date. Together they form a telephoto kit with massive coverage, from portraits to events, wildlife, sports, and more.

In addition to a versatile zoom range, the Nikon NIKKOR Z 70-180mm f/2.8 lens offers better low-light performance and subject-background separation than slower zooms. A minimum focusing distance ranging from 0.68 inches (wide) to 2.79 (tele) allow you to get up close and personal to subjects. When even more reach is needed, it can be paired with a 1.4x or 2x teleconverter to provide the equivalent of 252mm and 360mm maximum focal length, respectively.

Videographers will appreciate suppressed focus breathing for smooth transitions when recording. Finally, measuring less than 6 inches in length and weighing 1.75 lb, it maintains a manageable form for handheld use and everyday carry.

Nikon NIKKOR Z TM 180-600mm f/5.6-6.3 VR Lens

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1773440-REG/nikon_20117_nikkor_z_tm_180_600mm.html

Key Features

Full-Frame | f/5.6 to 6.3

Super-Telephoto Zoom Lens

5.5-Stop VR Image Stabilization

Programmable Control Ring

Customizable Function Buttons

Compatible with Z Teleconverters

Whether capturing a bear from a safe distance or tracking aircraft through the clouds, the 180-600mm f/5.6-6.3 VR is a powerful telephoto zoom. With only a 70-degree twist of the lens you can transition from location to maximum zoom for quick framing of moving subjects. Built-in vibration reduction offers 5.5 stops of stabilization for capturing fast-moving subject's handheld.

Nikon NIKKOR Z 70-180mm f/2.8 Lens

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1773439-REG/nikon_20120_nikkor_z_70_180mm_f_2_8.html

Key Features

Full-Frame | f/2.8

Fast Telephoto Zoom

Compatible with Z Teleconverters

Lightweight and Compact Design

A quick-release tripod foot, strap eyelet, customizable control ring, and function buttons further streamline this lens for working in the field. Like the 70-180mm, it is compatible with 1.4x and 2x teleconverters to achieve the mammoth effect of 840mm and 1200mm focal lengths.

Learn all about the new Nikkor Zoom lenses at B&H Explora

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/videos/photography/nikon-z-70-180-mm-180-600-mm

First Look YouTube Video NIKKOR Z 70-180mm f/1.8 and 180-600mm f/5.6-6.3 VR Lenses

https://youtu.be/UHg3tTcyAQI

