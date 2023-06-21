Cholula® Announces Limited-Edition "La Familia" Streetwear Collection with UPRISERS

"La Familia Sets," featuring apparel and goods inspired by the hot sauce brand's newest products, will be offered for free starting June 28th, while supplies last

HUNT VALLEY, Md., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cholula® , makers of the #1 Mexican Hot Sauce in the World*, is launching a limited-edition streetwear drop in partnership with UPRISERS , the community-driven streetwear brand. Available for free while supplies last, the collection will be offered to consumers as a set, featuring apparel and goods from the collaboration, as well as samples of the new Cholula products. This partnership comes on the heels of the recent category expansion for Cholula, which introduced new lines of taco seasonings and salsas and marked the brand's first-ever venture beyond bottled sauces.

"Cholula has been known as a hot sauce household staple for over three generations. With the recent launch of salsas and taco seasonings, we're excited to keep spicing things up with our first-ever streetwear collaboration with UPRISERS," said Valda Coryat, North America Vice President of Marketing for McCormick & Company. "Inspired by both brands' cultural roots and in celebration of the growing familia of products Cholula offers, the limited-edition drop aims to celebrate everything consumers already love about Cholula while commemorating the launch with these bold, limited-edition designs. We can't wait to see fans show their love for Cholula in new and exciting ways – from their plate to their streetwear."

The limited-edition collection features five unique pieces – an authentic Mercado-style tote bag, an oversized "100 Years" heavyweight tee, a holographic "We Are UPRISERS x Cholula" sticker, a La Familia trucker hat, and a first-of-its-kind hoodie poncho. Each "La Familia Set" will include the new Cholula® Original Salsa and the new Cholula® Original Recipe Mix taco seasoning, along with four products from the streetwear drop, offering consumers the option to select between the trucker hat or the hoodie poncho.

"We are more than just a clothing brand; we are champions of unheard voices and untold stories," declared Michelle K. Hanabusa, founder of UPRISERS. "Discovering that Cholula is one of the only hot sauce brands with an iconic female figure on their label struck a chord with me. In a streetwear industry largely dominated by men, this singular fact resonated deeply and why it felt important for UPRISERS to collaborate with Cholula to celebrate this significant moment. It's in the UPRISERS DNA to find moments like these that can be conversational starters with our family and friends."

The sets will be free to consumers starting Wednesday, June 28th at 9 AM PDT/12 PM EDT at WEAREUPRISERS.com.

For more details on the new products, recipe inspiration, and retail availability visit cholula.com . Follow along on Instagram , Twitter and TikTok . Also, check out UPRISERS at weareuprisers.com and on Instagram and TikTok .

*Source: Euromonitor International Limited; based on custom research conducted August 2022 for value sales in 2021 through all retail channels. Mexican hot sauce defined as spicy table sauce/condiment that are manufactured in Mexico.

About Cholula

Cholula's delicious hot sauce is created from a generations-old recipe featuring carefully selected arbol and piquin peppers and a secret blend of signature spices. Its unique recipe delivers a robust flavor with just the right amount of heat, with versatility far beyond the everyday condiment. Cholula's distinctive wooden cap and artistic yellow label are testaments to the quality tradition of Mexican artisanship, and each bottle of Cholula is crafted with care in Mexico. Introduced into the U.S. in 1989, Cholula Hot Sauce comes in six varieties and is enjoyed world over.

Cholula is one of McCormick & Company's (MKC) brands. With over $6 billion in annual sales across 170 countries and territories, McCormick is a global leader in flavor. Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland USA, McCormick is guided by our principles and committed to our Purpose – To Stand Together for the Future of Flavor. McCormick envisions A World United by Flavor where healthy, sustainable, and delicious go hand in hand. To learn more, visit www.mccormickcorporation.com or follow McCormick & Company on Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About UPRISERS

UPRISERS is a groundbreaking streetwear brand that is pushing the boundaries of fashion and inspiring positive change. Founded by Michelle K. Hanabusa, a fourth generation Japanese-Okinawa-American designer from Los Angeles, CA., UPRISERS is a woman-led company that is dedicated to amplifying the voices and stories of underrepresented communities. The brand's core message, "WHAT YOU WEAR IS WHAT YOU REPRESENT," is reflected in their designs and collaborations, and their commitment to championing their community. With partnerships with industry giants like Panda Express and PacSun, UPRISERS' influence is only growing.

VISIT weareuprisers.com

FOLLOW @weareuprisers

