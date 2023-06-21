AdTheorent Also Earns Top Ranking Among Pure Play DSPs in Neutronian's Q2 2023 Data Privacy Scores Report

NEW YORK, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADTH) ("AdTheorent" or "the Company"), a programmatic digital advertising leader using advanced machine learning and privacy-forward solutions to drive advertiser outcomes, announced today that it has earned Neutronian's NQI Data Quality certification, awarded to companies that maintain the highest standards of data quality, privacy, and transparency. AdTheorent also earned the top ranking among pure play DSPs in Neutronian's Q2 Data Privacy Scores report, further strengthening the company's position as a machine-learning focused industry leader delivering the most privacy-forward methods to deliver high performing programmatic ad campaigns.

AdTheorent's Algorithm-Based Audience Product Earns Neutronian’s NQI Certification for Data Quality, Privacy and Transparency (PRNewswire)

AdTheorent received Neutronian's NQI Data Quality certification for its groundbreaking new audience targeting solution built using AdTheorent's audience builder, ABi™. Put simply, ABi facilitates the development of algorithms which are designed to ensure that ads are served only to users who belong to a desired customer-specified audience. More specifically, AdTheorent Predictive Audiences leverage customizable and primary-sourced seed data sets to mimic the data profile of an advertiser's desired target audience. In a major departure from industry-standard audience segments, that seed data set is not relied-upon for direct ID-based targeting. Instead AdTheorent's machine-learning platform reads signals from those data sets to inform predictive models which score programmatic inventory based on its likelihood to reach individuals within the desired profile. This privacy-forward predictive scoring delivers superior audience quality and KPI performance without the use of personally identifiable information, cookies, or IDs of any kind.

To become Neutronian Certified, AdTheorent underwent a comprehensive audit of the processes, procedures and data used to build AdTheorent Predictive Audiences. The "Certified by Neutronian" badge, supported by proprietary and innovative data-evaluation procedures, helps brand and agency marketers identify high-quality, privacy compliant datasets to use for their marketing efforts. For buyers of marketing data, Neutronian certification provides transparency and clarity with an independent verification of data quality. This eases the data vetting burden on buyers and helps high-quality data providers stand out from the rest.

To become Neutronian certified AdTheorent went through a rigorous audit process covering five main categories of data quality, privacy and transparency including:

CONSENT & COMPLIANCE

SOURCING TRANSPARENCY

DATASET CHARACTERISTICS

METHODOLOGY &PROCESSING

PERFORMANCE

AdTheorent exceeded all Neutronian Certification criteria providing marketers the confidence that AdTheorent Predictive Audiences have been qualified through a rigorous and in-depth audit of data sources, processes and privacy compliance.

"Since 2012, long before machine learning and AI emerged as en vogue marketer talking-points, AdTheorent has been developing advanced algorithm-based solutions to improve advertiser outcomes while respecting user privacy," said Jim Lawson, CEO of AdTheorent. "AdTheorent's new audience building capabilities are an exciting advancement for AdTheorent and our industry, and we are honored to receive the Neutronian NQI Certification and top-scoring DSP recognition, validating our ongoing commitment to responsible data use, transparency and an unwavering commitment to user privacy."

"We are pleased that AdTheorent has earned Neutronian Certification for its prioritization of data quality, privacy, and transparency," said Lisa Abousaleh, CEO and co-founder of Neutronian. "AdTheorent's use of machine learning to drive superior business outcomes in a transparent and privacy-forward way is a tangible differentiator in the programmatic adverting ecosystem."

About AdTheorent:

AdTheorent (Nasdaq: ADTH) uses advanced machine learning technology and privacy-forward solutions to deliver impactful advertising campaigns for marketers. AdTheorent's machine learning-powered Platform A\T powers its predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, audience extension solutions and in-house creative capability, Studio A\T. Leveraging only non-sensitive data and focused on the predictive value of machine learning models, AdTheorent's product suite and flexible transaction models allow advertisers to identify the most qualified potential consumers coupled with the optimal creative experience to deliver superior results, measured by each advertiser's real-world business goals.

AdTheorent is consistently recognized with numerous technology, product, growth and workplace awards. AdTheorent was named an AdExchanger 2022 Top 50 Programmatic Power Player and was honored with an AI Breakthrough Award and "Most Innovative Product" (B.I.G. Innovation Awards) for six consecutive years. Additionally, AdTheorent is the only six-time recipient of Frost & Sullivan's "Digital Advertising Leadership Award." In September, evidencing AdTheorent's continued prioritization of its team, AdTheorent was named a Crain's Top 100 Best Place to Work in NYC for the ninth consecutive year. AdTheorent ranked fifth in the Large Employer Category and 17th Overall in 2022.

AdTheorent is headquartered in New York, with fourteen offices across the United States and Canada. For more information, visit adtheorent.com .

About Neutronian:

Neutronian is a SaaS company providing the industry's most comprehensive approach to data privacy and quality verification. Using a standard evaluation framework, Neutronian produces independent data privacy "credit scores" and in-depth data quality certification. These solutions provide marketers with the transparency they need to confirm that their data and inventory partners are privacy compliant and ensure that their campaigns are running in privacy safe environments. High quality, privacy compliant data providers that work with Neutronian to improve their data privacy scores or achieve certification can be rewarded via faster sales cycles and increased customer trust. For more information, please visit neutronian.com.

(PRNewsfoto/AdTheorent, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AdTheorent