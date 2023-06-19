Lowe's Names Quonta (Que) Vance Executive Vice President, Pro and Home Services

MOORESVILLE, N.C., June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) today announced the appointment of Quonta (Que) Vance as Executive Vice President, Pro and Home Services, effective immediately. He will report to Lowe's Chairman and CEO Marvin Ellison, leading this organization that focuses on two of the company's key growth areas. Vance most recently served as Lowe's Senior Vice President, Transportation and Final Mile.

Quonta Vance (PRNewswire)

Vance has more than 25 years of retail experience and leadership roles with store operations, merchandising and supply chain across Lowe's, Home Depot and Target.

He joined Lowe's in 2019 as Division President, North Division, before moving to merchandising as Senior Vice President, General Merchandising Manager, Building Products. In his most recent role, Vance had responsibility for the overall vision and strategy for Pro fulfillment, domestic and international transportation, parcel shipping, command center operations and final-mile delivery.

"Que is a seasoned executive, and we are excited for him to take on this role," Ellison said. "His unique background as a Division President, merchandising GMM of building products and supply chain Senior Vice President, positions him well for his new assignment."

Vance earned a bachelor's degree in English from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. He currently serves on the board of the YMCA of Metro Charlotte and is a member of the Executive Leadership Council.

"I'm honored to lead this new team and build a plan for the future that will continue to allow us to grow market share through our Total Home strategy and provide exceptional service for our customers," Vance said.

