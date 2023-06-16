This Week in Transportation News: 11 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy auto and transport industry press releases from PR Newswire, including NASA's newest X-plane and Kia's new K5.
- Next Generation Experimental Aircraft Becomes NASA's Newest X-Plane
To help the U.S. reach its goal of zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, NASA and Boeing are collaborating to build, test, and fly the X-66A. The single aisle aircraft is projected to consume up to 30% less fuel and features a Truss-Braced wing concept.
- Stellantis Strengthens Commercial Vehicle Business: Merchants Fleet to Purchase 12,500 All-new Ram ProMaster Electric Vans
Mike Koval Jr., Ram brand CEO – Stellantis, said, "Our all-new ProMaster EV is Ram's first EV offering in North America and an integral step in our electrification journey that will offer more efficient options to all of our customers."
- A Statement by the Chief Technology Officers of seven of the world's major aviation manufacturers
Over a decade ago the aviation industry was the first global sector to set ambitious emission reduction goals. Today, we come together again to support the industry's commitment to achieving net zero carbon emissions for civil aviation by 2050 and to highlight the importance of the production, distribution, and availability of qualified Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) needed to achieve this goal.
- Kia Announces 2024 K5
Entering its fourth model year, the boldly styled K5 sport sedan carries over into 2024 with only one change: the GT-Line FWD trim adds heated front seats standard.
- Honda Aircraft Company Announces Plan to Commercialize New Light Jet It is designed to be the world's first light jet capable of nonstop transcontinental flight across the United States, with a quiet and spacious cabin suited for long-range travel and the ability to accommodate up to 11 occupants. The aircraft is also designed for single-pilot operation.
- ABB E-mobility expands solutions for public and fleet EV charging in North America
"ABB E-mobility is committed to developing and deploying advanced charging technologies that are ready for the current and future requirements of public charging sites as well as the unique needs of every sized EV fleet," said Bob Stojanovic, Senior Vice President for ABB E-mobility in North America.
- Eco-dynamic Tech to Unveil World's First Colored Solar Awning: Artpiece for RV 1000W
The first colored, motorized, rollable solar awning uses flexible solar modules instead of fabric, powers RVs, and creates an enjoyable ambience.
- National Historic Vehicle Register Celebrates 75 Years of Porsche History with Induction of America Roadster
The America Roadster raced by Josie von Neumann becomes the 34th vehicle documented by Hagerty Drivers Foundation for the Library of Congress.
- Electra Unveils Full-Scale Technology Demonstrator Aircraft to Begin Flight Testing its Proprietary eSTOL Technology
Electra's eSTOL technology demonstrator (TD) is the world's first blown lift aircraft using distributed electric propulsion, which enables the airplane to take off and land in very short spaces. Electra's proprietary blown lift technology uses eight motors to provide additional wing lift, and hybrid-electric power that provides internal recharging capabilities for aircraft batteries, eliminating the need for new ground infrastructure.
- VELA Unveils Its Unique Sailing Cargo Trimaran: An Innovative Ship for 100% Wind Powered Transportation
Beyond the elimination of greenhouse gasses during the voyage, VELA also has a lesser environmental impact than other cargo ships by being built with recycled aluminum with interiors made from bio-sourced and geo-sourced materials. All components of the ship have also been designed to be dismantled for reuse on other VELA ships or for other purposes.
- Innoviz Debuts Industry-First LiDAR-Based Bridge Collision Detection System with Drive Group, Israeli Highway Operator
This system establishes a safe operating zone and identifies vehicles with heights or widths exceeding predefined ranges determined by the road operator. System alerts can trigger a camera to identify and share license plate information with local authorities, who can intervene and stop the vehicle to prevent potential collisions.
