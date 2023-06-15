Liberty Advisor Group named to 2023 Fortune Best Workplaces in Chicago™ by Great Place to Work and Fortune Media

CHICAGO, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty Advisor Group (Liberty), a premier management consulting firm that helps clients tackle their toughest business and technology challenges, has been honored for the fifth year in a row by Great Place to Work and Fortune magazine as one of the 2023 Best Workplaces in Chicago™.

To determine the Fortune Best Workplaces in Chicago™ List, Great Place To Work collected responses from employees at eligible companies. Employees shared honest feedback about their experience by responding to statements about the employee experience and answering two open-ended questions. In that survey, 100% of Liberty's employees said Liberty is a great place to work. 100% of Liberty's employees said Management trusts people to do a good job without watching over their shoulders.

"I am proud to work with a group of high-performing, self-motivated people that like to have fun while delivering high client value. Our company is more than just a consulting firm – it's a family," Chad Smith, CEO, Liberty Advisor Group, said. "Our people make Liberty a fantastic place to work every day. Being recognized as a top workplace in Chicago for the fifth year in a row is a testament to our commitment to our people and our company culture."

"Fortune congratulates the Best Workplaces in Chicago," says Fortune Editor-in-Chief Alyson Shontell. "Their willingness to prioritize employee experience helps them stand out from their competitors and better serve their customers."

ABOUT LIBERTY ADVISOR GROUP

Liberty Advisor Group is a results-driven business and technology consulting firm. Founded in 2008, Liberty's world-class team has added over $1 billion to our clients' operating incomes over the years and has been involved in 1000+ mergers, acquisitions, and carve-out projects. Our firm was founded with a singular focus: deliver successful business outcomes on strategic initiatives where technology plays a mission-critical role. We offer a combination of technology know-how and operator savvy. We have hand-selected the best technologists, operators, and consultants with an average of 20+ years of experience. Liberty Advisor Group has the experience to realize our clients' highest ambitions. Learn more at libertyadvisorgroup.com and on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Great Place to Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all.

About Fortune

The Fortune mission is to change the world by making business better. We achieve that by providing trusted information, telling great stories, and building world-class communities. We measure performance by rigorous benchmarks. And we hold companies accountable. Our goal is to make Fortune a force for good through its second century and beyond. For more information, visit www.fortune.com.

