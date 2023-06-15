GOODYEAR SELECTED BY AIRBUS TO PROVIDE TIRES FOR THE NEW A321XLR

The Goodyear Flight Radial Tire will be one of the approved fitments when the aircraft enters service in 2024 and will provide weight-efficient, cost-effective performance

AKRON, Ohio, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goodyear Flight Radial is one of Goodyear's most advanced aviation products with technologies and features supporting dimensional stability for longer life and increased cut resistance. The tire's radial construction promotes more landings and optimized bead design offers reduced weight.

The ultra-lightweight tire has received system part certification from Airbus, a leading aircraft manufacturer, and leads the way in optimizing efficiency and weight reduction.

"We are pleased to have been selected by Airbus to provide tires for its new A321XLR," said Octavian Velcan, Managing Director OTR & Aviation EMEA. "Our main objective when designing this product was finding a balance between the required robustness and keeping the tire as light as possible. We achieve this in close collaboration with Airbus and delivered an optimized bead design and aerospace-quality materials to meet their business needs."

The Goodyear Flight Radial Tire will supply the A321XLR with the following benefits and features:

Featherweight Aluminum Core Bead™ Technology – aluminum cord beads contribute to weight saving per tire while maintaining tire and bead geometry, strength and durability.

Merged Cord™ Technology – DuPont™ Kevlar® wound with nylon, combines to enhance strength and reduce weight. It also decreases casing growth for enhanced resistance to foreign object damage and offers excellent wear resistance for long tread life.

DiamondWeave Belt Technology – designed to help optimize tire performance: specialized cord placement for optimized treadwear.

This innovative tire is just the latest in the long tradition of Goodyear innovation. Since 1898, Goodyear has been enabling mobility and continues to stay More Driven. In 2023, Goodyear will celebrate its 125-year anniversary by continuing to deliver the products and services that move the world. Visit our Corporate Website to learn more.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Goodyear (NASDAQ: GT) is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 74,000 people and manufactures its products in 57 facilities in 23 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

