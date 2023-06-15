Be The Hero, Train The Hero: Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Launches Vital Hero: Batman!

Wear Gotham City on Your Wrist and Level Up the Way You Play!

Vital Hero Batman (CNW Group/Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc.) (PRNewswire)

IRVINE, Calif., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc., in collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products, is officially releasing the second wave of the wearable active band, Vital Hero. With similar features to the Digimon collection, the latest version will be centered around DC's fan favorite Super Hero, Batman.

Featuring a full-color LED display screen and built-in vital activity monitor, DC's Caped Crusader will now be a playable character compelling the user to complete exercise duties of walking, sprinting, jumping, and more. Each of the missions and daily activities strengthen your digital Super Hero, making him more powerful and adept at fighting for justice, which provides endless fun in solo play or with friends. Children and parents will especially love the entertainment quality of the band through fitness.

"The Vital Hero interactive band combines gaming and staying active in a rewarding way. Kids have their favorite Super Hero Batman alongside them to complete missions and watch as Batman powers up to new levels," says Tanya Sexton, Director Brand Toys at Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc. "We're living in times where kids are excited to play with technology, so it's a win for parents to have this gamified wearable band that keeps kids engaged and physically active."

Players will be able to save the day with DC's Dark Knight through in-device battle or by joining others through the App, available to download on Android and iOS devices. Each Vital Hero band is compatible with an NFC device: phones, tap to pay stations, certain game consoles, etc., and a battle will automatically start if you hover your band screen over the NFC device. Battle anywhere and strengthen your character. Plus, to extend the game play, a booster Memory Card pack is available with over 15 DC Heroes and DC Villains (sold separately).

DC Heroes and Villains in Gameplay (CNW Group/Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Vital Hero: Batman officially launches August 22, 2023, but pre-orders begin today on Amazon.com . Priced at $64.99 (MSRP), each band offers a full ecosystem of play for continued use and fun. The DC Heroes and DC Villains Memory Card pack is priced at $19.99 (MSRP).

Features:

Interactive wearable gamified band that lets you level up and battle with Batman.

Physical fitness activity monitor: Complete Activity Missions such as running, shadow boxing, sit ups/crunches, and walking to earn trophies, increase your battle win rate, and power up your character.

Band is equipped with a step counter, heart rate vital function (not medically accurate), full-color LED screen with time function, and adjustable band size.

Players can encounter random battles by tapping their Vital Hero band onto NFC enabled devices, such as a smartphone or card readers. Battles are also prompted automatically after training missions are completed.

Includes a USB charging cable and a Vital Hero Memory card (VHM) to kickstart the player's journey with Batman.

More ways to play using the App: 2-on-2 battle feature, battle with friends, or participate in Worldwide Tournaments (available on Android and iOS).

Recommended age 8 years and up.

*The built-in heartbeat and steps tracker are strictly in-game based values and are therefore not medically accurate.

For more information, please visit www.VitalHero.com

About Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc.

Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc. exists to share dreams, fun and inspiration with people around the world. Connecting people and societies in the enjoyment of uniquely entertaining products and services, we're working to create a brighter future for everyone. A leader in developing engaging, quality toys that capture children's and collector's imaginative spirit and provide endless "Fun For All into the Future," Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc. is the manufacturer and master toy licensee of some of the most popular brands in children's toys, pop culture figures and interactive entertainment today. The Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc. brand family includes PAC-MAN®, Gundam, Dragon Ball®, Vital Hero, Anime Heroes™, Bandai Hobby Model Kits, Tamashii Nations, DIGIMON® and Tamagotchi®, among other toys and hobby product lines. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California. Find out more about our expertise in connecting with kids in fun and fresh ways at www.bandai.com.

About Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), part of Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands, Franchises, and Experiences, extends the company's powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBDGCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on award-winning toy, fashion, home décor and publishing programs inspired by the biggest franchises from Warner Bros.' film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, DC, Cartoon Network, HGTV, Eurosport, Adult Swim, and more. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, and promotional partnerships, WBDGCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

TM & © 2023 Bandai Namco

All DC characters and elements © & ™ DC. (s23)

Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc. (CNW Group/Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Vital Hero logo (CNW Group/Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc.