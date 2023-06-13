KONZA National Network Achieves HITRUST Risk-Based, 2-Year (r2) Certification

Demonstrating Commitment to Cybersecurity and

Meeting Key Regulations to Protect Sensitive Data

TOPEKA, Kan., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KONZA National Network, a leading provider of powering health data interoperability nationwide, has announced today the KONZA Interoperability Platform has earned certified status by HITRUST for information security.

"KONZA has continually focused on the security of the healthcare data entrusted to us." – Laura McCrary , President & CEO

HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certified status demonstrates that KONZA's Interoperability Platform has met demanding regulatory compliance and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places KONZA in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST Assurance Program helps organizations address security and data protection challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

"KONZA has continually focused on the security of the healthcare data entrusted to us," said Laura McCrary, Ed.D., President and CEO of KONZA. "Combining HITRUST Certification with EHNAC Accreditation demonstrates our commitment and the level at which we prioritize the privacy and security of healthcare data."

"HITRUST Certification is globally recognized as validation that information security and privacy controls are effective and compliant with various regulations. HITRUST Certification is considered the gold standard because of the comprehensiveness and applicability of the control requirements, depth of the assurance process, and level of oversight that ensures accuracy," said Jeremy Huval, Chief Innovation Officer, HITRUST. "Individually, each element exceeds most other programs, and collectively they make HITRUST Certification the most comprehensive, transparent, consistent, and highest quality assessment available."

ABOUT KONZA NATIONAL NETWORK

KONZA National Network advances health information sharing, enabling better care management, transformative value-based payment models and actionable data analytics that improve patient outcomes. KONZA's suite of products and services integrate with clinical workflows to provide seamless sharing of health data across networks and systems. With a growing portfolio of connected sites from across the nation, KONZA provides centralized access to data, delivery of data and analytic tools for healthcare optimization. KONZA is transforming access to comprehensive patient data as one of the first organizations working to unify networks as a Candidate Qualified Health Information Network (QHIN).

