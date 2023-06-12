VELVAERE ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH FOUNTAIN LIFE TO PROVIDE PREVENTATIVE CARE FOR RESIDENTS

Park City's Newest Wellbeing Community to be the First to Offer Early Health Screening Diagnostics from AI Technologies Integrated in the Home Environment

PARK CITY, UTAH, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Velvaere , a new residential wellness community conceptualized by Magleby Development located adjacent to Park City's iconic Deer Valley Resort, and Fountain Life , a preventative health and longevity company committed to transforming global healthcare from reactive to proactive, today announced a first-of-its-kind partnership to provide Velvaere residents access to early health screenings and precision diagnostics to the community's 115 residences. This collaboration marks the first time that Fountain Life has partnered with a residential community to provide its AI-enabled technologies.

"Health, wellbeing, and a better future are at the core of what we offer our residents and club members at Velvaere as we've continued to see an increased emphasis on wellness and homebuyer's growing desire for health, personal growth, and happiness within the home," said Chad Magleby, CEO of Magleby Development. "Fountain Life's mission aligns with our goal to provide support and cutting-edge technology within the home for peak personal performance and well-balanced lifestyles making them an ideal partner."

This partnership underscores Magleby Development's conscious effort to provide Velvaere residents with a holistic wellbeing lifestyle, including cutting-edge AI integrated into each home throughout the 60-acre, ski-in, ski-out community. Fountain Life's state-of-the-art diagnostic testing can identify potentially life-threatening conditions such as cancer, cardiac, metabolic, and neurodegenerative diseases at their earliest stages. Fountain Life's innovative approach and team of renowned scientists and physicians will provide Velvaere residents with information and tools they can use to make lifestyle modifications that will help them live longer, healthier lives.

"The best way to avoid or mitigate long term health issues is to look for them early. The ability to detect illness before it advances leads to extraordinarily high survival rates and enables our members to experience a much higher quality of life," said Bill Kapp, M.D., Fountain Life CEO and co-founder. "We are excited to partner with Magleby Development to bring the benefits of early disease detection to the residents of Velvaere, whether in the comfort of their own home or at our on-site Fountain Life center."

In addition to the integration of Fountain Life offerings and services into each Velvaere residence, the community will also have access to a state-of-the-art Fountain Life Center set to debut in the winter 2025/26 season. The 10,000-square-foot Fountain Life Center, designed to be an extension of Velvaere's commitment to wellness and preventative care, will be conveniently located near the community, ensuring residents and club members can enjoy its benefits seamlessly. Fountain Life also operates precision diagnostic centers in Lake Nona (Orlando), FL, Dallas, TX, Naples, FL, and White Plains, NY.

To ensure an immersive wellbeing experience, Velvaere offers best-in-class amenity facilities with forward-thinking technology, and carefully curated transformative experiences aimed at providing residents and members with proven health benefits, peak personal performance, and authentically balanced lives.

About Magleby Development

Magleby Development was established to combine the heritage of a 45-year-old best-in-class construction company with a legacy of building Utah's ultra-estates with cutting-edge, technology and wellness-based master planned communities. Magleby Development partners with developers, architects, and interior designers to create luxury wellness communities in some of the most highly sought-after locations in Utah and Idaho.

About Fountain Life

Fountain Life brings together the world's most renowned scientists and physicians to boost longevity and performance – putting health back in healthcare. Fountain Life does this by using cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) to collect data and gain insights into the human body that have never been possible before. Fountain Life's data-driven approach enables finding illnesses, including cancer, cardiac, metabolic, and neurodegenerative disease, early before they can cause harm. As a result, Fountain Life members operate at peak performance throughout their life with the aim that they will feel as healthy and vibrant at 100 as they were at 60. Learn more at www.fountainlife.com and follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook and Instagram .

