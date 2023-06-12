Shane Co. Reveals Inspiring New Brand Campaign, "Made to Shine," Focused on Real Customer Stories

DENVER, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shane Co., a family-owned fine jeweler since 1929, is excited to announce the launch of a new brand campaign, "Made to Shine." A genuine celebration of the customer, "Made to Shine" highlights the significance of life's moments big and small and the remarkable way fine jewelry adds meaning. Staying true to Shane Co.'s long-standing brand heritage grounded in exceptional service, handcrafted quality, unique and personal designs, and a deep passion for gemstones, "Made to Shine" shifts the spotlight to the customer, showcasing authentic moments and real stories.

"From the time my father took over the company more than 50 years ago, our focus and mission have centered around our customers," said Rordan Shane, President and CEO, Shane Co. "Being a part of their special moments has always inspired us to go above and beyond with everything we do. Our 'Made to Shine' campaign is our love letter to them. This campaign celebrates what's important in life and we are honored to be able to share their beautiful stories, bringing joy and encouragement to others."

"Made to Shine" is a tribute to the most meaningful parts of everyday life — gaining confidence when you put on a sparkly pair of earrings, feeling the presence of a loved one by wearing an heirloom ring, showing love to someone special with a meaningful gift or engagement ring. Grounded in a new brand anthem, Shane Co.'s "Made to Shine" campaign kicks off nationwide on June 12 with an integrated media strategy including television commercials, outdoor advertising, online videos, social media support, and more. Radio advertising, which has always played an integral part in the Shane Co. media mix, will continue to play a key role.

Shane Co. Brand Anthem

At Shane Co., we believe everybody is made to shine. It doesn't matter who you are, or where you are from, shining is not for a chosen few. Like a rare gemstone, each one of us was created under just the right set of circumstances; no two are exactly alike. Your moments, your milestones, your love story, all deserve to shine bright. You don't need an occasion. Or an invitation. You, and your life, are the event.

At Shane Co. we handcraft our jewelry with the greatest care, and hand-select the most beautiful gemstones so you can shine. Put on a pair of earrings that make your eyes sparkle. Wear diamonds that light up the room. Choose a piece you'll treasure for years to come. Give someone a ring handcrafted with the greatest care. Try on sapphires in every color of the rainbow. Pass down an heirloom that collects new stories with each generation. We're all made to shine.

Shane Co. Fine jewelry since 1929.

Expanding on the "Made to Shine" campaign, Shane Co. will launch a Made to Shine Real Stories nationwide contest starting on July 12. Customers and jewelry lovers will be invited to share personal stories of how jewelry has impacted their lives for a chance to be featured in one of the brand's famous radio ads. Additionally, 12 winners will receive $1,000 to use to shine any way they want.

"We are always hearing beautiful stories about jewelry from our customers," said Kristen Vosburg, CMO, Shane Co. "Our Made to Shine Real Stories contest provides a platform for them to share the special ways jewelry has touched their lives. By sharing these real-life experiences in our ads, we hope to celebrate people's unique personalities and style and to inspire everyone to proudly be themselves and shine every day."

One of the most significant brand initiatives in recent history, "Made to Shine" is a complement to the more than 50-year iconic brand positioning of Shane Co. as your friend in the jewelry business. The campaign continues Shane Co.'s long-established mission of being a customer-focused company. For more information about the "Made to Shine" campaign and to follow the inspiring stories of our customers, please visit Shane Co.'s official website at www.ShaneCo.com.

About Shane Co.

A family-owned fine jeweler since 1929, Shane Co. makes handcrafted fine jewelry that helps everyone shine their brightest every day. Designed in-house and finished by on-site jewelers, Shane Co. is the go-to place to discover truly unique pieces for celebrating a milestone, a one-of-a-kind gift, the perfect engagement ring, or treating yourself. With a passion for diamonds and gemstones that goes back four generations, Shane Co. responsibly sources hand-selected stones cut to the highest standards. Shane Co., your friend in the jewelry business, is a place where everyone is welcome. Visit us at www.ShaneCo.com or at our 21 locations nationwide.

