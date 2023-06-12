PBS' A CAPITOL FOURTH WELCOMES ALFONSO RIBEIRO AS HOST OF AMERICA'S INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATION

Live From the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol with an All-Star Cast and Fireworks!

- Featuring LIVE Performances by Chicago, Boyz II Men, Belinda Carlisle, Babyface, Renée Fleming, Maddie & Tae, Charles Esten, Adrienne Warren, the Broadway cast of A Beautiful Noise, the Neil Diamond Musical,

The Muppets of SESAME STREET

and the National Symphony Orchestra –

- Plus Special Tributes to Our Service Members and America's Nurses and a Special Message from NASA Astronauts aboard the International Space Station -

WASHINGTON, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This July 4th, A CAPITOL FOURTH welcomes iconic actor and television host Alfonso Ribeiro to lead the 43rd annual edition of America's national Independence Day celebration on PBS. Broadcast live from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol, the celebration will air on PBS and stream on www.pbs.org/a-capitol-fourth and YouTube on Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 8:00 p.m. ET. The top-rated, award-winning program puts viewers front and center for America's biggest birthday party with the greatest display of fireworks in the U.S.A. lighting up our nation's iconic skyline captured by twenty cameras positioned around the city.

A CAPITOL FOURTH airs on PBS Tuesday, July 4, 2023 from 8:00 to 9:30 p.m. E.T.

"Hosting this year's A CAPITOL FOURTH is truly an honor," said Ribeiro. "The 4th of July is America's birthday and it means a lot to me to be able to celebrate along with my family at our nation's Capitol! So many great performers have appeared over the show's 43 years. I'm honored and excited that I get to carry on the tradition this year as your host."

Ribeiro will lead an all-star cast in a patriotic extravaganza of all-live musical performances by top stars from pop, country, R&B, classical and Broadway featuring the National Symphony Orchestra under the direction of premier pops conductor Jack Everly.

A CAPITOL FOURTH, America's longest-running live national Independence Day TV tradition, will also feature:

Chicago – multi-Grammy Award-winning legendary rock and roll band;

Boyz II Men – Grammy Award-winning and best-selling R&B group of all time;

Belinda Carlisle – Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and co-founder/lead vocalist of the Go-Go's;

Babyface – 12-time Grammy Award-winning recording artist, songwriter and producer;

Maddie & Tae – multi-platinum country duo and CMT Award-winner;

Charles Esten – artist-songwriter and star of global hit series OUTER BANKS and NASHVILLE ;

The Broadway cast of A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical featuring Will Swenson and Robyn Hurder ;

The National Symphony Orchestra under the direction of top pops conductor Jack Everly .

The evening will also include:

Fun for kids of all ages with Elmo and Cookie Monster from SESAME STREET and host Alfonso Ribeiro to celebrate America's birthday.

A special tribute to our men and women in uniform and their families with a musical performance dedicated to their service and sacrifice by world-renowned five-time Grammy Award-winning soprano superstar Renée Fleming .

From the International Space Station orbiting Earth, NASA astronauts Frank Rubio , Steve Bowen and Woody Hoburg will share a special Independence Day message with the nation.

Acclaimed actress and singer Adrienne Warren , who received a Tony Award for her portrayal of Tina Turner in the Broadway musical TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL , will pay tribute to the legendary Queen of Rock n' Roll.

A tribute to America's nurses who go above and beyond every day to keep us healthy and safe will feature a special performance by the Northwell Nurse Choir , an inspirational group of front-line workers, and finalists on Season 16 of AMERICA'S GOT TALENT .

Capping off the festivities will be a patriotic musical medley featuring The U.S. Army Band "Pershing's Own" during the spectacular fireworks display, an annual audience favorite. The musical finale will be accompanied by live cannon fire provided by the United States Army Presidential Salute Battery, an A CAPITOL FOURTH tradition.

A CAPITOL FOURTH airs on PBS Tuesday, July 4, 2023 from 8:00 to 9:30 p.m. E.T., as well as to our troops serving around the world on the American Forces Network. The program can also be heard in stereo over NPR member stations nationwide and will be streaming on www.pbs.org/a-capitol-fourth and YouTube and available as Video on Demand for a limited time only, July 4 to July 18, 2023.

This production is signatory with the WGA and SAG-AFTRA both under public television agreements, which continue in effect and uninterrupted. The production is pleased to present A CAPITOL FOURTH on PBS to once again celebrate America's birthday as it has for over four decades.

Also participating in the event will be the U.S. Army Herald Trumpets, Members of the Armed Forces carrying the State and Territorial Flags, the Armed Forces Color Guard provided by the Military District of Washington, D.C., the Choral Arts Society of Washington and Patrick Lundy & The Ministers of Music.

A CAPITOL FOURTH is made possible by grants from The Boeing Company, the American Hospital Association, the National Park Service, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, the Department of the Army, PBS and public television stations nationwide. Air travel is provided by American Airlines.

About Capital Concerts

Capital Concerts is the nation's leading producer of live patriotic television shows, including PBS's highest-rated performance specials: the NATIONAL MEMORIAL DAY CONCERT and A CAPITOL FOURTH, the premier celebrations of America's most important holidays broadcast from the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. For over 40 years, these two award-winning productions have become national traditions, bringing us together as one family of Americans to celebrate our freedom and democratic ideals and to pay tribute to those who defend them. The holiday specials have been honored with over 80 awards including the New York Film Festivals TV and Film Award, the Telly Award, and the Golden Cine Award, among others.

The program is a co-production of Michael Colbert of Capital Concerts and WETA, Washington, D.C. Executive producer Michael Colbert has assembled an award-winning production team that features the top Hollywood talent behind some of television's most prestigious entertainment awards shows including the ACADEMY AWARDS, GRAMMY AWARDS, COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS, TONY AWARDS, and more.

