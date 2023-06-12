Cognac Featured in Two Seminars at Bar Convent Brooklyn

BCB Attendees Have Opportunity to Discover Multifaceted Spirit Category Directly from Cognac Educators and several Cognac brands

BROOKLYN, N.Y., June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bureau National Interprofessionnel du Cognac (BNIC) – the entity promoting, protecting, and developing the Cognac Geographic Indication and its culture—is pleased to announce it will be hosting a series of seminars on Cognac at this year's Bar Convent Brooklyn on June 13 and June 14, see schedule below:

Tuesday, June 13th, 2023 at 12:15PM

Which Cognac with Which Cocktail? with Dan Nicolaescu

Wednesday, June 14th, 2023 at 1PM

Let's Taste: Learn More about XO Cognac! with ms. franky marshall

The seminars will take place over the course of two days and will be open to all attendees of Bar Convent Brooklyn; however, seating is limited. Attendees will take a tour from grape to glass and be introduced to different producers and brands of Cognac. Topics will include the history of Cognac, the production process, and the different flavor profiles of Cognac available. There will also be tastings of various cognacs from different areas of the region.

It is an exciting offering to Bar Convent Brooklyn attendees. Cognac is a versatile spirit that bartenders can interpret in a plethora of cocktails. During these seminars, they will be able to discover the history, production, and taste the diversity of cognacs categories, from the young VS (Very Special) to XO (Extra Old) cognacs. The seminars are sponsored by the BNIC and will include several Cognac brands, including Hennessy, Courvoisier, HINE, DEAU, D'USSÉ, Cognac Park, Hardy, and more.

On June 13, the first Cognac seminar will focus on the range and versatility of youthful cognacs and why VS cognacs make the perfect base for cocktails. Attendees will discover the variability of flavors between different brands based on the terroir and production processes each spirit originates from and undergoes. This seminar will be led by industry expert and Cognac Educator, Dan Nicolaescu. And of course, a cocktail will be served to show another way of consuming this unique spirit!

On June 14, the second Cognac seminar will conduct a deep dive into XO cognacs from around the region. Attendees will have the opportunity to examine how the elements of time, wood, and blending influence the creation of these intricate masterpieces. They will also learn how to detect the aromas and flavors of rancio that gradually develop throughout the aging process. At the end of the tasting, be ready to test your knowledge with host, ms. franky, Cognac Educator & Modern Bartender, for a chance to win some fun prizes!

For more information about the Cognac seminars or to register for Bar Convent Brooklyn, visit the event website at www.barconventbrooklyn.com. If you are interested in our Cognac Educator program, please visit https://www.cognac.fr/en/tasting/cognac-educator.

ABOUT BAR CONVENT BROOKLYN

Bar Convent Brooklyn is an annual trade show that focuses on the bar and beverage industry. It attracts thousands of attendees from around the world and features exhibits, seminars, and tastings from a wide range of brands and companies.

@BarConventBrooklyn | www.barconventbrooklyn.com

ABOUT THE BNIC

The BNIC (Bureau National Interprofessionnel du Cognac) represents, fosters, and protects the Cognac Appellation d'Origine Contrôlée in France and abroad. In the 150 countries where Cognac is sold, this AOC assures consumers a product of exceptional quality. With a membership that equally represents the agricultural and commercial interests of Cognac, the BNIC is the consultative and decision-making body for the 4,300 winegrowers, 120 distillers, and 265 merchants of the Cognac appellation.

@CognacUSA | Cognac.fr/en

