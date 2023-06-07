Sony Electronics Announces a Complete Lineup of 4K HDR Professional BRAVIA Displays Including Options with Deep Black Non-Glare Coating

16 New Models with Sustainability in Mind Range in Size from 43 Inches to 98 Inches and Incorporate Commonly Requested Professional Features

PARAMUS, N.J., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Electronics is adding 16 professional BRAVIA 4K HDR displays to its expansive portfolio with the launch of the BZ50L, BZ40L, BZ35L and BZ30L series, which are optimized for commercial environments where reliability, picture quality, and broad compatibility are required. With options covering high-end, mid-range and standard needs, and sizes from 43 inches to 98 inches, the new lineup offers an extensive array of displays to address virtually every demand, while incorporating Pro BRAVIA users' favorite features such as unparalleled image quality, a wider viewing angle, thoughtful professional features and a smart System on a Chip (SoC) platform.

A unique differentiator of the new lineup is the bright BZ40L series, which features a state-of-the-art panel treatment, unlike competitive displays on the market. The BZ40L's Deep Black Non-Glare Coating offers both high haze and low reflection, while maintaining deep blacks and high contrast.

"As we evolve our professional BRAVIA display offerings, we're mindfully looking to address our customers' latest desires and needs, while prioritizing sustainability and we've done just that by expanding our lineup and incorporating new technologies into the BZ40L series that address customers' needs for a high haze, anti-reflection, non-glare portfolio that supports installations in bright high ambient light environments," said Rich Ventura, Vice President, Professional Display Solutions, Sony Electronics. "Pro AV users continue to trust Sony's professional displays due to their picture quality, flexibility, range of sizes and ease of use and we know they'll value the new options' exceptional combination of features that meet today's changing commercial landscape."

The latest professional BRAVIA display series consists of the following models.

The flagship BZ50L with Sony XR processing and unrivaled picture quality boasts 780 nits of brightness in a larger sized display:

FW-98BZ50L (98 inch)

Additional highlights of the 98 inch BZ50L include a roughly 22% reduction in weight and 28% slimmer bezel width when compared to Sony's professional BRAVIA BZ40J series. To help make the large model more portable and installation friendly, ergonomic horizontal handles are incorporated into the bottom of the display, while vertical handles are featured on the top.

The high brightness, non-glare BZ40L series with X1 processing achieves 700 nits at a high 47% haze with anti-reflection (except for the FW-85BZ40L, which achieves 650 nits at 58% haze), without loss of contrast:

FW-85BZ40L (85 inch)

FW-75BZ40L (75 inch)

FW-65BZ40L (65 inch)

FW-55BZ40L (55 inch)

The enhanced BZ35L series features increased storage and 550 nits of robust brightness and an X1 Processor:

FW-85BZ35L (85 inch)

FW-75BZ35L (75 inch)

FW-65BZ35L (65 inch)

FW-55BZ35L (55 inch)

The complete BZ30L series offers a full range of sizes, X1 processing (except for the FW-98BZ30L, which is equipped with an XR Processor) and 440 nits of brightness:

FW-98BZ30L (98 inch)

FW-85BZ30L (85 inch)

FW-75BZ30L (75 inch)

FW-65BZ30L (65 inch)

FW-55BZ30L (55 inch)

FW-50BZ30L (50 inch)

FW-43BZ30L (43 inch)

All 16 models incorporate sustainability elements – from the use of SORPLAS™ recycled plastic and less ink usage on the cartons to an optional stand for less waste and ECO Dashboard for better understanding power consumption based on settings configuration. Additional common features include 24/7 operation, one step setting of pre-sets for easy configuration and customization, mirroring capabilities, Pro Mode technology for simplifying operations, a uniform bezel design, flexible installation for portrait and tilt mounting, as well as support for multi-display installation to enable tiling and a side logo for blend-in design purposes. The BZ50L, BZ40L and BZ35L series include an increased internal storage of 32GB1 for more flexibility and ease of use. All models feature a new center alignment rail kit for easy mounting, while the 98 inch options come standard with center aligned VESA patterns. The new portfolio also incorporates a streamlined common cabinet design that allows integrators and designers to interchangeably mix and match displays from each series based on business needs. By doing this, Sony's new pro BRAVIA lineup increases efficiencies and scalability for deployments requiring different brightness levels and feature sets while maintaining a common size strategy.

The new professional BRAVIA display lineup will also support Sony's Alliance Partner Network, allowing for even further integration and compatibility with established and emerging solutions providers across corporate, education, transportation and retail applications.

In the US and Canada, the new 98 inch models, BZ30L and BZ40L series are planned to be available in July 2023 while the BZ35L series is expected in October 2023. The new pro BRAVIA BZ40L series features a 5-year standard warranty, while the BZ50L, BZ35L and BZ30L series offers a 3-year standard warranty. The latest series will be on display at InfoComm 2023 in Sony's booth, #1701, from June 14-16 in Orlando, FL.

For more information on Sony's professional display technologies, please visit: https://pro.sony/displays. For the latest on new products and solutions from Sony at InfoComm 2023, please visit https://pro.sony/infocomm and https://pro.sony/press or follow Sony Professional on social media: LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube.

About Sony Electronics Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Group Corporation, one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs. Visit http://www.sony.com/news for more information.

1 1 GB = one billion bytes. Actual formatted capacity will be less.

