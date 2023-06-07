NorthShore - Edward-Elmhurst Health and Motiv Launch Nation's First In-Home Virtual Cardiac Recovery Program with Integrated Behavioral Health Support

Collaboration aims to create a national model addressing common barriers to cardiac rehabilitation, includes essential focus on mental well-being

EVANSTON, Ill., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NorthShore – Edward-Elmhurst Health (NS-EEH), the third-largest health system in Illinois serving 1.5 million patients across Chicagoland, and Motiv, an emerging cardiology care innovator, today announced the co-development of the first in-home virtual cardiac recovery program with integrated behavioral health support. The program addresses challenges associated with traditional cardiac rehabilitation (rehab) by providing a more personalized and convenient approach, including one-on-one health coaching and behavioral health support.

"There can be a tendency to underestimate how often patients who survive a cardiac event experience a confusing blend of emotions that range from gratitude and relief to fear and uncertainty of what the future holds. We have an opportunity to change that," said NorthShore Cardiologist Adam Silver, MD. "I am excited to see this program focus on the human element of cardiac recovery as we aim to optimize the journey that patients take toward a higher quality of overall health and wellness."

Patients of NorthShore – Edward-Elmhurst Health's Highland Park Hospital will be the first to have the opportunity to take part in the six-month program, which is open now and anticipated to expand to other cardiac patients later this year. The opportunity will be offered to patients who have experienced a cardiac event and indicate potential benefit from participation in the post-discharge in-home virtual cardiac recovery program. After consultation with their cardiologist, those wishing to participate will be contacted by Motiv to schedule their first session.

The program features:

A personalized program created by a Clinical Exercise Physiologist with Health & Wellness Coaching certification who serves as the patient's Health Coach throughout the program.

Weekly one-on-one health coaching sessions, scheduled at the patient's convenience, to support individual exercise, nutrition and wellness education goals tailored to the patient's needs and preferences.

A program-issued blood pressure cuff and a wearable fitness tracker to monitor health.

A personalized mobile experience accessible through an easy-to-use web-app that tracks progress toward personal goals.

Access to weekly calls with a licensed clinical social worker specially trained to support the mental well-being of patients who have recently experienced a cardiac event.

Personalized support to navigate follow-up care as needed.

Regular updates of progress relayed to patient's primary care physician and treating cardiologist(s).

"Despite the well-documented life-saving benefits of cardiac rehabilitation programs, access and patient experience are preventing millions of cardiac patients from seeking the care they need," said Ed Sclater, CEO and founder of Motiv. "Our comprehensive post-discharge program was built to complement existing care and allow health systems to offer their cardiac patients new services in lifestyle coaching and behavioral health."

According to a 2020 study published by the American Heart Association, only about 24% of the eligible Medicare patients started an in-person cardiac rehab program and of those, only about 27% completed it, despite the clinical benefits.

The in-home virtual cardiac recovery program is the latest innovation offered through the NorthShore Cardiovascular Institute (CVI). From sophisticated genetic testing to advanced interventional techniques, CVI's world-class specialists use leading-edge tools to determine risk and detect heart disease in its earliest stages. Individualized programs guide patients through diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation for simple to complex heart conditions. The combined expertise offers collaborative, compassionate heart care personalized for every patient's needs. Learn more at NorthShore.org/CVI, including the latest updates on the new 170,000-square-foot premier cardiovascular pavilion coming to Glenbrook Hospital's campus in Glenview in 2024.

About NorthShore – Edward-Elmhurst Health

NorthShore – Edward-Elmhurst Health is a fully integrated healthcare delivery system committed to providing access to quality, vibrant, community-connected care, serving an area of more than 4.2 million residents across six northeast Illinois counties. Our more than 25,000 team members and more than 6,000 physicians aim to deliver transformative patient experiences and expert care close to home across more than 300 ambulatory locations and eight acute care hospitals – Edward (Naperville), Elmhurst, Evanston, Glenbrook (Glenview), Highland Park, Northwest Community (Arlington Heights), Skokie and Swedish (Chicago) – all recognized as Magnet hospitals for nursing excellence. Located in Naperville, Linden Oaks Behavioral Health provides for the mental health needs of area residents. For more information, visit NorthShore.org, SwedishCovenant.org, NCH.org and EEHealth.org.

About Motiv

Motiv partners with health systems to help patients recover from cardiac events, prevent future ones and inspire positive lifestyle changes that last a lifetime. Its integrated approach complements in-hospital cardiac rehabilitation and helps health systems serve a broader population by using patient-friendly technology, virtual 1-1 health coaching and behavioral science. Motiv is reimagining cardiac recovery services, providing a home-based program that increases accessibility, personalization and efficacy, so patients can get back to who and what they love. The company was built at Redesign Health in 2022. For more information, visit withmotivhealth.com.

