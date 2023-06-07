New Polling: Americans Unified on Sustainable Seafood and Food Security

Morning Consult Poll Shows 68% of adults are worried that climate change is having a negative impact on the health of the ocean

WASHINGTON, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Four out of five (83%) adults nationwide say that the health of the ocean and its ability to provide seafood is personally important, according to a new Morning Consult poll for the Walton Family Foundation.

A large majority (82%) of adults agree "we have a responsibility to ensure a steady supply of sustainable seafood for future generations."

The poll found consumers are worried climate change is having a negative impact on the health of the oceans, fish populations and people's food security. Consumers also agree that we need to work to protect the oceans.

"Healthy oceans and healthy fish are key to feeding a growing global population," said Moira Mcdonald, director of the Walton Family Foundation's Environment Program. "More than a billion people rely on seafood as their primary food source. To protect fish and the oceans, we need to use science that is responsive to climate change."

"Adaptation and resilience are central to all environmental efforts. Work in the oceans and fisheries is no different," added Mcdonald. "Climate-resilient fisheries strengthen food security and the environment. We need leaders to consider both things at once."

The survey by Morning Consult also found:

Consumers recognize the importance of the ocean to their food supply. Four in five (83%) consumers say healthy oceans that provide seafood are important to them personally . Over half (54%) say they are very important.

Seven in 10 worry climate change is having a negative impact on ocean health and food security .

When thinking about the level of urgency that climate change places on the need to protect oceans, consumers agree:

● When thinking about climate change's impact on oceans, 82% agree we have a responsibility to ensure a steady supply of sustainable seafood for future generations.

