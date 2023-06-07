DTEN Unveils DTEN Vue Pro: A Next-Generation Camera System Designed for the DTEN D7X All-in-One Video Conferencing Solution

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DTEN, a leading provider of collaborative communication solutions, announces the launch of the patented* DTEN Vue Pro, a revolutionary camera system specifically designed for the D7X Windows Edition. Engineered to enhance Zoom's meeting equity and hybrid workspace features, the DTEN Vue Pro combines advanced technology, multiple lenses, and Smart AI to deliver exceptional video quality and clarity in every meeting.

The compact DTEN Vue Pro is equipped with four 4K cameras, cleverly designed to capture both near and far seated participants in the room while providing eye-level individually framed participant views to remote team members. Instead of capturing all participants at the same resolution and viewing angle, the DTEN Vue Pro employs multiple lenses to capture both wide and narrow fields of view, ensuring optimal image quality and viewing angles for a range of room sizes. With its intelligent AI capabilities, the DTEN Vue Pro dynamically optimizes video output to provide immersive and engaging meeting experiences.

The DTEN Vue Pro preserves image fidelity and clarity from any distance. Whether seated 7, 14, or even 30 feet away, every participant will enjoy a consistent high-quality video image. Its multi-lens camera design provides enhanced versatility in covering spaces wide, near, and far, with combined coverage of up to 160 degrees.

"The DTEN Vue Pro revolutionizes video meeting experiences," said Wei Liu, CEO of DTEN. "By adding a professional 4K multi-camera system that employs advanced AI to dynamically adapt to every meeting, while delivering unparalleled video clarity to each participant."

The DTEN Vue Pro eliminates common visual distortions, such as the "fish-eye" effect, delivering crisp resolution and a natural viewing experience. The DTEN Vue Pro also overcomes common issues associated with traditional PTZ (Pan-Tilt-Zoom) cameras, including drifting video, jerky camera movements, and narrow fields of focus. The camera system's AI capabilities ensure smooth and seamless video conferencing without the need for manual control; the system automatically adjusts and optimizes video settings in real-time, allowing users to focus solely on their meetings without added distractions.

"The DTEN Vue Pro solves common issues with video conferencing, specifically cameras that do not have a wider field of view to capture those sitting on the sidelines and the fact that video images become blurry the further away participants are seated from the camera," Liu adds, "With the DTEN Vue Pro, both of these issues are resolved."

Setting up the DTEN Vue Pro is quick and effortless. The camera system seamlessly slides into a secure socket mount on either side of the D7X 55"/75" Windows Edition, ensuring a secure and stable setup without additional cabling.

*US Patent Application Number 17/994,634

About DTEN

DTEN is changing the way people connect and collaborate through immersive, video-first devices and subscription services. Our solutions are found in businesses, schools, homes and hybrid environments worldwide, delivering intuitive, high-quality and real-life video conference experiences for every meeting space. As recipient of multiple international awards, DTEN is recognized for plug-and-play simplicity, superior audiovisual clarity, and fluent, elegant designs. DTEN was founded in 2015 and headquartered in San Jose, California; Zoom Video Communications, Inc. is an investor. Find more at www.DTEN.com .

