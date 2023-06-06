Window to the Wild - Meeting marvellous wildlife through Hikvision's video technology

HANGZHOU, China, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Welcome to "Window to the Wild", where the wonders of the natural world come to life through the lens of video technology. Through this window, Kate MacRae (also known as WildlifeKate), a passionate wildlife enthusiast, engages a wide audience, enabling them to embrace the beauty of nature and cultivate their passion for the natural world.

Meeting marvellous wildlife through video technology (PRNewswire)

From her childhood days in South East London, Kate has been captivated by the beauty of the natural world finding joy in observing birds in her garden and exploring the wildlife in Greenwich Park as a young child. Kate's passion grew and developed throughout her career and, eager to witness the hidden activities of nature, she began using cameras to capture the magic that unfolds right in her own garden and at other sites where she was working. Now, armed with the latest video technology, she invites the public to experience the marvellous British wildlife that resides right on the doorstep.

Unveiling the beauty of wildlife

Empowered by video technology, Kate engages a wide audience, allowing them to embrace the beauty of nature and cultivate their passion for the natural world life. With camera set-ups strategically placed in picturesque locations and innovative camera installations, she captures a diverse range of animals, from graceful birds to playful badgers, providing viewers with a front-row seat to their captivating lives.

To ensure optimal observation, Kate relies on cameras equipped with close focus capabilities, delivering crystal-clear visuals even when animals are only around centimetres away. Wide-angle options enable her to capture breath-taking landscapes, especially when zoomed out. Compact and versatile, these cameras are also ideal for nest box installations, making mini dome PTZ cameras her preferred choice.

"The Hikvision cameras are great because they give me so much versatility. They have close focus. I can zoom in. I can have wide angle. So it's just such an incredible tool for me to share this wildlife," said Kate.

Passing on her love to the next generation

With a teaching degree specialized in Environmental Education, Kate is dedicated to sharing her passion for the natural world with young people. After a successful 30-year career as a primary teacher, she now works as a consultant, focusing on maximising outdoor learning spaces and inspiring a new generation of nature enthusiasts.

"I love being able to share my cameras with children, particularly because it's so important to help them understand our natural world and to engage and take part in that," expressed Kate. "If we're looking at my live cameras and my bird feeders and my nest boxes, the next important stage is to get them outside and do that for real. All of those things can get those children really excited and that is the start of a new naturalist."

Reconnecting with nature through technology

Video technology also bridges the gap for individuals facing physical limitations, granting them access to the wonders of the natural world. Following a serious accident in 2019 that confined his activities, John Dearden discovered Kate's work and that of other nature enthusiasts, finding solace in their captivating content. Through their lens, he witnessed wildlife he could not physically reach. This experience ignited his passion for photography and nature, providing an escape where the confinements of the wheelchair disappeared. "Kate's work has inspired me and I hope to inspire other people along the way," said John.

When video technology becomes a "window to the wild," we witness more opportunities to educate, excite, and inspire people about the natural world. Such enthusiasm often leads to a deep desire to protect and preserve it. If you want to join us in creating a better world together, we invite you to learn more about Hikvision's Global STAR Program for Social Good by clicking here.

SOURCE Hikvision