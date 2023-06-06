WATERWALK DEBUTS NEWEST LIVE | STAY PROPERTY IN MERIDIAN, IDAHO

Flexible Lodging Innovator Opens Third Gen 2.0 Property in One of the Nation's Fastest-Growing Cities



WICHITA, Kan., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lodging industry innovator WaterWalk recently introduced its newest property under the brand's Gen 2.0 model, WaterWalk Boise – Meridian. Located at 88 N Olson Ave in Meridian, the upscale property blends the best of an upscale extended-stay hotel and home with fully furnished 'STAY' units and ready-to-furnish 'LIVE' units.

"Meridian is a rapidly growing area that is appealing for both travelers and for new residents looking to call Greater Boise home, making it an attractive market for WaterWalk," said Mimi Oliver, CEO of WaterWalk. "We are excited to provide our guests with the utmost in flexibility and personalization based on their lodging needs without sacrificing value, quality design and premium amenities."

WaterWalk Boise – Meridian is centrally located in the highly desirable area of Northeast Meridian, which is just a short drive from downtown Boise and surrounded by an abundance of top restaurants, shopping centers, parks and tourist attractions. The property boasts 126 rooms – 76 fully furnished 'STAY' units and 50 ready-to-furnish 'LIVE' units that range in size from studios to two-bedroom spaces both with and without balconies.

"WaterWalk has been on a path of exponential growth across the country, and the addition of our newest property in Meridian marks our furthest reach West so far," said Stephen Armstrong, SVP of WaterWalk Brand. "As we continue to debut our Gen 2.0 model in key markets, we are eager to help meet the demand for flexible accommodations that appeal to the dynamic lifestyles of consumers today."

Whether guests are looking to 'STAY' or 'LIVE' at WaterWalk Boise – Meridian, each accommodation style features a modern, fully equipped kitchen with full-size appliances including a refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and range, along with a pantry and kitchen island. Additionally, each unit features an industry-first of a full-size washer and dryer, as well as a spacious bathroom that includes a vanity with ample storage space and a walk-in shower.

Serving as an extension of guests' living spaces, the common areas of the property include 'The Living Room' in the lobby, featuring a bean-to-cup espresso station, work stations with a printer, comfortable seating areas, oversized wall-mounted board games, and a TV. The property also boasts a modern fitness center, complete with weight racks, cardio machines and two Peloton bikes, as well as a spacious back patio with lounging furniture, firepits, lawn games and a grilling area. In addition, guests enjoy a 24/7 concierge service, complimentary WiFi, all-inclusive utilities and more.

WaterWalk's robust pipeline, which will result in a portfolio that doubles in size by the end of 2024, consists of numerous Gen 2.0 properties being constructed and additional properties under development. This includes properties currently underway in Tucson, Arizona (slated to open in fall 2023); Jacksonville, Florida (slated to open in fall 2023); and Huntsville, Alabama (slated to open in winter 2023).

About WaterWalk

WaterWalk offers a liberated hospitality experience with the nation's most innovative flexible lodging brand. The company was founded in 2014 by the late Jack DeBoer, a hospitality visionary recognized as the pioneer of the extended-stay and all-suite hotel concepts. WaterWalk is unique in that it boasts two accommodations options under one roof, with its signature 'LIVE | STAY model.' This diversified product offering creates the utmost in flexibility and value to consumers and investors alike.

