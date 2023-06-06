MedSec Announces Formation of New Technical Advisory Board

MIAMI, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MedSec, a leading medical device security services firm, announced today the formation of its Technical Advisory Board ("Board"). The medical device industry continues to face challenges from new threats and expanded regulatory requirements. The Board will play an integral role in addressing future industry needs by providing technical guidance and strategic counsel to MedSec leadership. The newly appointed Board members include Ms. Stephanie Domas, Dr. Kevin Fu, and Mr. Art Manion. Each member brings a unique perspective and commitment to advancing the safety and security of the healthcare industry.

"We believe that by fostering collaboration with key thought leaders, we can help create a stronger and more resilient healthcare ecosystem," said Michelle Jump, CEO, MedSec. "We are thrilled to assemble such a distinguished group of experts who will partner with us on this journey."

The profiles of the new Board members can be found below.

Stephanie Domas

Ms. Domas is the Chief Security Technology Strategist for Intel where she owns the cross-Intel security technology strategy, formulating and implementing strategies that will accelerate Intel's strength, competitiveness, and revenue growth in security, spanning hardware such as processors, graphics, networking, memory, but also software and security solutions. While she has a view on the most significant trends and developments in technology as an executive at a top 10 tech company, she is an equally passionate educator, strategist, speaker, advisor, and all things security enthusiast.

Kevin Fu

Dr. Fu is a professor of electrical and computer engineering, as well as a professor of bioengineering, at Northeastern University and founder and director of its Archimedes Center for Health Care and Medical Device Cybersecurity. He also recently served as acting director of medical device cybersecurity at the FDA's Center for Devices and Radiological Health and program director for cybersecurity at the Digital Health Center of Excellence. Prior to that, Dr. Fu was an associate professor at the University of Michigan, where he also founded that university's center for healthcare and device security. He is co-founder of healthcare cybersecurity vendor Virta Labs.

Art Manion

Art Manion is the Deputy Director of ANALYGENCE Labs where he and his team perform in-depth vulnerability analysis and coordinated vulnerability disclosure. Art has led and contributed to a variety of standards and policy efforts in ISO/IEC JTC 1/SC 27, the CVE Program (Board member), the Forum of Incident Response and Security Teams (FIRST), and the (US) National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA). Art works closely with the (US) Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and previously managed vulnerability analysis at the CERT Coordination Center (CERT/CC).

About MedSec

Most cybersecurity companies work in a variety of industries. MedSec is different, focusing exclusively on medical devices and healthcare. We provide healthcare delivery organizations and medical device manufacturers with a holistic knowledge of cybersecurity - including technical expertise, regulatory guidance, implementation, and technical services for medical device manufacturers.

