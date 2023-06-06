MDU Resources Subsidiary Receives Regulatory Approval to Serve Large Data Center Electric Load

BISMARCK, N.D., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Montana-Dakota Utilities, a subsidiary of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE: MDU), received unanimous approval today from the North Dakota Public Service Commission on an electric service agreement (ESA) to provide power for Applied Digital Corporation's data center near Ellendale, North Dakota.

Approval of the ESA is the final step in the regulatory process. At full capacity, the data center will require 180 megawatts of electricity, which is the equivalent of about 28% of Montana-Dakota's generation portfolio. The Applied Digital load will be purchased from the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) market and will not impact Montana-Dakota customers' power supply.

The data center began taking electric service on March 4 under an interim ESA approved by the NDPSC.

The project provides an array of benefits to the Ellendale area, the transmission grid, Montana-Dakota customers and MDU stockholders. The data center provides new property tax revenue to Dickey County and helps lessen congestion on the power grid in that region of North Dakota. The revenue to Montana-Dakota will be shared between its North Dakota customers and the company, as outlined in the ESA. Customer benefits will be via credits on their monthly bill.

"This has been an exciting project for Montana-Dakota Utilities, and we look forward to continuing to work with Applied Digital. North Dakota's climate and vast energy resources make this an ideal location for data centers, and we expect to see more opportunities to serve these types of large electric customers in the future," said Nicole Kivisto, president and CEO of Montana-Dakota Utilities.

