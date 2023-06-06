Donatella Versace Announces $300,000 Fundraising Match for Elton John AIDS Foundation's Rocket Fund

Match supports new initiative to tackle growing rates of HIV and create a more equitable future for everyone, everywhere.

NEW YORK, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Versace Chief Creative Officer, Donatella Versace is pleased to announce a $300,000 matching gift for donations to the Elton John AIDS Foundation's Rocket Fund during June Pride month. As a longtime supporter of the Foundation, and Co-Chair of The Rocket Fund, Donatella is honored to be part of this transformative $125 million campaign, to reinforce their commitment to ending AIDS and their dedication to supporting LGBTQ+ rights.

This donation will specifically support the Foundation's efforts to fund programs that enhance access to health resources like HIV testing and compassionate care, and fight discriminatory laws restricting the rights of LGBTQ+ people around the world.

"When the AIDS epidemic began 32 years ago, it was a very dark moment in history," said Donatella Versace. "I personally lost four of my best friends and so many friends and colleagues from the industry. My brother Gianni suffered from the stigma associated with his sexual orientation, made worse by the HIV/AIDS epidemic. I am shocked that today, with everything we know and how fast we can communicate, HIV is on the rise amongst young LGBTQ+ people. As Pride celebrations begin globally, I am committed to supporting the amazing work of the Elton John AIDS Foundation to end AIDS by 2030 and to kick start our efforts with our $300,000 match."

In addition to her longtime support of the Elton John AIDS Foundation, Donatella has a long history of philanthropic giving in the fight against HIV/AIDS and in support of the LGBTQ+ community. In 1993, she and Gianni Versace published their book "South Beach Stories," donating all proceeds to the Italian AIDS relief organization ANLAIDS. In 2019, Donatella was honored as an official Stonewall ambassador by Pride Live for her work to support and empower the LGBTQ+ community.

"Elton and I are honored to have our dear friend and LGBTQ+ ally, Donatella Versace joining this monumental moment for the Foundation as a Co-Chair of The Rocket Fund," said David Furnish, Chairman of the Elton John AIDS Foundation. "The HIV/AIDS epidemic continues to impact millions of people globally. As parts of the world are becoming more divisive and dangerous, the most vulnerable among us are being left behind. This generous matching gift from Donatella Versace will help to ensure the LGBTQ+ community worldwide has increased access to HIV education, testing and compassionate care and make Elton's dream – to end AIDS in his lifetime – a reality."

Supporters can contribute to this $300,000 match commitment to the Elton John AIDS Foundation by making a donation at www.ejafrocketfund.org.

About The Rocket Fund

The Rocket Fund is a targeted initiative to supercharge the Elton John AIDS Foundation's mission to reach those most vulnerable to HIV/AIDS, including young people, members of the LGBTQ+ community and people who use drugs. The Rocket Fund supports programs addressing the health inequity, stigma and discrimination that enables HIV/AIDS to continue to flourish. By supporting groundbreaking programs and partners working directly with communities and governments, the Fund will enhance access to health resources like testing and medicine; fight discriminatory and dangerous laws; and empower those most at risk to take control of their health through prevention and information.

The Foundation launched this critical initiative on June 5, the day in 1981 when the Centers for Disease Control released its first report on what would become the AIDS epidemic. This inaugural Rocket Day commemorates the early days of the fight against HIV/AIDS, while committing to accelerate progress towards ending AIDS for all.

About the Elton John AIDS Foundation

The Elton John AIDS Foundation was established in 1992 and is one of the leading independent AIDS organizations in the world. The Foundation's mission is simple: an end to the AIDS epidemic. The Elton John AIDS Foundation is committed to overcome the stigma, discrimination and neglect that keep us from ending AIDS. With the mobilization of our network of generous supporters and partners, we fund local experts across four continents to challenge discrimination, prevent infections and provide treatment as well as influencing governments to end AIDS. www.eltonjohnaidsfoundation.org

